How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/20/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after hitting a walk off two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will see Ryan Feltner starting for the Colorado Rockies in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Giants are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (535 total).
  • The Giants rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 544 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has recorded a team-high 58 runs batted in.
  • Among all major league hitters, Flores ranks 75th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .266 to lead the lineup.
  • Estrada ranks 121st in homers and 91st in RBI among MLB batters this year.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 18 long balls.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .211 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 48 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (23) and runs batted in (80) this season while batting .268.
  • In all of baseball, Cron ranks 23rd in home runs and eighth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 112 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .439 on the year.
  • Blackmon is 54th in home runs and 27th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 119 hits this season and a slash line of .280/.333/.426.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.313) this season while adding three home runs and 47 RBI.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-1

Home

8/16/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Home

8/17/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Home

8/18/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-0

Home

8/19/2022

Rockies

L 7-4

Away

8/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/27/2022

Twins

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/14/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-4

Home

8/16/2022

Cardinals

L 5-4

Away

8/17/2022

Cardinals

L 5-1

Away

8/18/2022

Cardinals

L 13-0

Away

8/19/2022

Giants

W 7-4

Home

8/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/25/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/26/2022

Mets

-

Away

How To Watch

August
20
2022

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
