How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/20/2022

Aug 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after hitting a walk off two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will see Ryan Feltner starting for the Colorado Rockies in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (535 total).

The Giants rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 544 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has recorded a team-high 58 runs batted in.

Among all major league hitters, Flores ranks 75th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Thairo Estrada is batting .266 to lead the lineup.

Estrada ranks 121st in homers and 91st in RBI among MLB batters this year.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 18 long balls.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .211 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 48 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (23) and runs batted in (80) this season while batting .268.

In all of baseball, Cron ranks 23rd in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 112 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .439 on the year.

Blackmon is 54th in home runs and 27th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Brendan Rodgers has 119 hits this season and a slash line of .280/.333/.426.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.313) this season while adding three home runs and 47 RBI.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Home 8/16/2022 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Home 8/17/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home 8/18/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home 8/19/2022 Rockies L 7-4 Away 8/20/2022 Rockies - Away 8/21/2022 Rockies - Away 8/23/2022 Tigers - Away 8/24/2022 Tigers - Away 8/26/2022 Twins - Away 8/27/2022 Twins - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/14/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-4 Home 8/16/2022 Cardinals L 5-4 Away 8/17/2022 Cardinals L 5-1 Away 8/18/2022 Cardinals L 13-0 Away 8/19/2022 Giants W 7-4 Home 8/20/2022 Giants - Home 8/21/2022 Giants - Home 8/23/2022 Rangers - Home 8/24/2022 Rangers - Home 8/25/2022 Mets - Away 8/26/2022 Mets - Away

Regional restrictions apply.