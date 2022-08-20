How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/20/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will see Ryan Feltner starting for the Colorado Rockies in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (535 total).
- The Giants rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 544 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has recorded a team-high 58 runs batted in.
- Among all major league hitters, Flores ranks 75th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .266 to lead the lineup.
- Estrada ranks 121st in homers and 91st in RBI among MLB batters this year.
- Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 18 long balls.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .211 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 48 walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (23) and runs batted in (80) this season while batting .268.
- In all of baseball, Cron ranks 23rd in home runs and eighth in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 112 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .439 on the year.
- Blackmon is 54th in home runs and 27th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
- Brendan Rodgers has 119 hits this season and a slash line of .280/.333/.426.
- Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.313) this season while adding three home runs and 47 RBI.
Giants and Rockies Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-1
Home
8/16/2022
Diamondbacks
W 2-1
Home
8/17/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-2
Home
8/18/2022
Diamondbacks
L 5-0
Home
8/19/2022
Rockies
L 7-4
Away
8/20/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/21/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/23/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/24/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/26/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/27/2022
Twins
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/14/2022
Diamondbacks
L 7-4
Home
8/16/2022
Cardinals
L 5-4
Away
8/17/2022
Cardinals
L 5-1
Away
8/18/2022
Cardinals
L 13-0
Away
8/19/2022
Giants
W 7-4
Home
8/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/23/2022
Rangers
-
Home
8/24/2022
Rangers
-
Home
8/25/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/26/2022
Mets
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
20
2022
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)