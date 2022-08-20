How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

Aug 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Seth Brown (15) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Friday at Oakland Coliseum against Marco Gonzales, who gets the start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners are 25th in the majors with a .232 batting average.

The Mariners are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (492 total).

The Mariners are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 403 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .279.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads the team in batting average with a mark of .287.

Including all major league hitters, France ranks 27th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .266 with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks.

Of all MLB hitters, Rodriguez ranks 37th in homers and 34th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .260 with 20 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 45 walks.

Jesse Winker is batting .228 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 67 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .249 with 52 RBI, both of which are best among Oakland hitters this season.

Murphy is 53rd in homers and 70th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 while driving in 49 runs and slugging .442.

Among all MLB batters, Brown is 45th in home runs and 80th in RBI.

Kemp has 78 hits this season and a slash line of .220/.296/.307.

Chad Pinder has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .263. He's slugging .396 on the year.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/13/2022 Rangers L 7-4 Away 8/14/2022 Rangers L 5-3 Away 8/15/2022 Angels W 6-2 Away 8/16/2022 Angels W 8-2 Away 8/17/2022 Angels W 11-7 Away 8/19/2022 Athletics - Away 8/20/2022 Athletics - Away 8/21/2022 Athletics - Away 8/23/2022 Nationals - Home 8/24/2022 Nationals - Home 8/25/2022 Guardians - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/14/2022 Astros L 6-3 Away 8/15/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Away 8/16/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Away 8/17/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Away 8/18/2022 Rangers L 10-3 Away 8/19/2022 Mariners - Home 8/20/2022 Mariners - Home 8/21/2022 Mariners - Home 8/22/2022 Marlins - Home 8/23/2022 Marlins - Home 8/24/2022 Marlins - Home

