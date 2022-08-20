How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Seth Brown (15) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Seth Brown (15) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Friday at Oakland Coliseum against Marco Gonzales, who gets the start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners are 25th in the majors with a .232 batting average.
  • The Mariners are the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (492 total).
  • The Mariners are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 403 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .279.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads the team in batting average with a mark of .287.
  • Including all major league hitters, France ranks 27th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
  • Julio Rodriguez is batting .266 with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Rodriguez ranks 37th in homers and 34th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .260 with 20 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 45 walks.
  • Jesse Winker is batting .228 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 67 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy is batting .249 with 52 RBI, both of which are best among Oakland hitters this season.
  • Murphy is 53rd in homers and 70th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 while driving in 49 runs and slugging .442.
  • Among all MLB batters, Brown is 45th in home runs and 80th in RBI.
  • Kemp has 78 hits this season and a slash line of .220/.296/.307.
  • Chad Pinder has collected 66 hits this season and has an OBP of .263. He's slugging .396 on the year.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/13/2022

Rangers

L 7-4

Away

8/14/2022

Rangers

L 5-3

Away

8/15/2022

Angels

W 6-2

Away

8/16/2022

Angels

W 8-2

Away

8/17/2022

Angels

W 11-7

Away

8/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/20/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/23/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/24/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/14/2022

Astros

L 6-3

Away

8/15/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Away

8/16/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Away

8/17/2022

Rangers

W 7-2

Away

8/18/2022

Rangers

L 10-3

Away

8/19/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/20/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/21/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/23/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/24/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
19
2022

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oakland Athletics right fielder Seth Brown (15) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after hitting a walk off two-run home run during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
imago1013918953h
Soccer

How to Watch Udinese vs Salernitana in Canada

By Matthew Beighle
imago1007146666h
Golf

How to Watch D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas
USATSI_18893955
High School Football

How to Watch Santa Margarita at San Juan Hills, High School Football

By Ben Macaluso
USATSI_18706948
Auto Racing

How to Watch Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Qualifying in Canada

By Kristofer Habbas
Aug 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Kansas City Current North Carolina Courage NWSL
Soccer

How to Watch Angel City FC at Kansas City Current: Stream NWSL Online, TV Channel

By Christine Brown
NHRA Steve Torrence
NHRA

How to Watch Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Qualifying: Stream Drag Racing Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas