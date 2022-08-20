Aug 16, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) and the Mariners celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics match up with J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET at Oakland Coliseum.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).

The Mariners rank 20th in runs scored with 502, 4.2 per game.

The Mariners rank 14th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 405 (3.4 per game).

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .279 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads the Mariners with a team-high batting average of .289.

France is 78th in homers and 34th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Julio Rodriguez has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .266.

Rodriguez ranks 37th in homers and 34th in RBI among major league batters this year.

Crawford has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 45 walks while hitting .260.

Jesse Winker is batting .228 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 68 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy is batting .249 with 52 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy ranks 54th in homers and 71st in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 while driving in 49 runs and slugging .439.

Overall, Brown ranks 47th in homers and 82nd in RBI this season.

Tony Kemp is slashing .218/.295/.305 this season for the Athletics.

Chad Pinder has collected 68 hits this season and has an OBP of .267. He's slugging .399 on the year.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/14/2022 Rangers L 5-3 Away 8/15/2022 Angels W 6-2 Away 8/16/2022 Angels W 8-2 Away 8/17/2022 Angels W 11-7 Away 8/19/2022 Athletics W 10-2 Away 8/20/2022 Athletics - Away 8/21/2022 Athletics - Away 8/23/2022 Nationals - Home 8/24/2022 Nationals - Home 8/25/2022 Guardians - Home 8/26/2022 Guardians - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/15/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Away 8/16/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Away 8/17/2022 Rangers W 7-2 Away 8/18/2022 Rangers L 10-3 Away 8/19/2022 Mariners L 10-2 Home 8/20/2022 Mariners - Home 8/21/2022 Mariners - Home 8/22/2022 Marlins - Home 8/23/2022 Marlins - Home 8/24/2022 Marlins - Home 8/25/2022 Yankees - Home

Regional restrictions apply.