Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 16, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) and the Mariners celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics match up with J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET at Oakland Coliseum.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
  • The Mariners rank 20th in runs scored with 502, 4.2 per game.
  • The Mariners rank 14th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 405 (3.4 per game).
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .279 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads the Mariners with a team-high batting average of .289.
  • France is 78th in homers and 34th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Julio Rodriguez has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .266.
  • Rodriguez ranks 37th in homers and 34th in RBI among major league batters this year.
  • Crawford has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 45 walks while hitting .260.
  • Jesse Winker is batting .228 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 68 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy is batting .249 with 52 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy ranks 54th in homers and 71st in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 while driving in 49 runs and slugging .439.
  • Overall, Brown ranks 47th in homers and 82nd in RBI this season.
  • Tony Kemp is slashing .218/.295/.305 this season for the Athletics.
  • Chad Pinder has collected 68 hits this season and has an OBP of .267. He's slugging .399 on the year.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/14/2022

Rangers

L 5-3

Away

8/15/2022

Angels

W 6-2

Away

8/16/2022

Angels

W 8-2

Away

8/17/2022

Angels

W 11-7

Away

8/19/2022

Athletics

W 10-2

Away

8/20/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/23/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/24/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

8/26/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Athletics

8/15/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Away

8/16/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Away

8/17/2022

Rangers

W 7-2

Away

8/18/2022

Rangers

L 10-3

Away

8/19/2022

Mariners

L 10-2

Home

8/20/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/21/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/23/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/24/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/25/2022

Yankees

-

Home

How To Watch

August
20
2022

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
