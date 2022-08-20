Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics match up with J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET at Oakland Coliseum.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
- The Mariners rank 20th in runs scored with 502, 4.2 per game.
- The Mariners rank 14th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 405 (3.4 per game).
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .279 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads the Mariners with a team-high batting average of .289.
- France is 78th in homers and 34th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Julio Rodriguez has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .266.
- Rodriguez ranks 37th in homers and 34th in RBI among major league batters this year.
- Crawford has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 45 walks while hitting .260.
- Jesse Winker is batting .228 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 68 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy is batting .249 with 52 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Murphy ranks 54th in homers and 71st in RBI.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 while driving in 49 runs and slugging .439.
- Overall, Brown ranks 47th in homers and 82nd in RBI this season.
- Tony Kemp is slashing .218/.295/.305 this season for the Athletics.
- Chad Pinder has collected 68 hits this season and has an OBP of .267. He's slugging .399 on the year.
Mariners and Athletics Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/14/2022
Rangers
L 5-3
Away
8/15/2022
Angels
W 6-2
Away
8/16/2022
Angels
W 8-2
Away
8/17/2022
Angels
W 11-7
Away
8/19/2022
Athletics
W 10-2
Away
8/20/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/21/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/23/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/24/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/25/2022
Guardians
-
Home
8/26/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/15/2022
Rangers
L 2-1
Away
8/16/2022
Rangers
W 5-1
Away
8/17/2022
Rangers
W 7-2
Away
8/18/2022
Rangers
L 10-3
Away
8/19/2022
Mariners
L 10-2
Home
8/20/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/21/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/22/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/23/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/24/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/25/2022
Yankees
-
Home
