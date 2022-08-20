How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/20/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ben Gamel and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field against Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Saturday, at 7:05 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Pirates' .222 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Pirates are the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.6 runs per game (434 total).
- The Pirates' .289 on-base percentage is the third-worst in the league.
- The Reds' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- The Reds have scored 490 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds paces the Pirates with 20 home runs and 46 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .265.
- Reynolds is 34th in home runs and 101st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Gamel has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 34 walks while hitting .248.
- Michael Chavis is batting .246 with 13 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 13 walks.
- Kevin Newman is batting .281 with 14 doubles, two triples and 10 walks.
Reds Impact Players
- Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 55 while batting .265, which is also best on the team.
- Farmer ranks 214th in home runs and 61st in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Nick Senzel has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .323 on the year.
- Senzel is 273rd among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 278th in RBI.
- Jonathan India has 58 hits this season and a slash line of .244/.305/.391.
- Mike Moustakas has 47 hits and an OBP of .288 to go with a slugging percentage of .325 this season.
Pirates and Reds Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/14/2022
Giants
L 8-7
Away
8/16/2022
Red Sox
L 5-3
Home
8/17/2022
Red Sox
L 8-3
Home
8/18/2022
Red Sox
W 8-2
Home
8/19/2022
Reds
W 5-4
Home
8/20/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/21/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/22/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/23/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/24/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/26/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/14/2022
Cubs
W 8-5
Home
8/15/2022
Phillies
L 4-3
Home
8/16/2022
Phillies
L 11-4
Home
8/17/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Home
8/19/2022
Pirates
L 5-4
Away
8/20/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/21/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/22/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/23/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/24/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/25/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
20
2022
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)