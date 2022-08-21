How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single to drive in a run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves square off against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

1:35 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Braves' .252 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.

The Braves are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (596 total).

The Braves are 10th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Astros have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

The Astros have scored 560 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley has launched a team-best 31 home runs.

Riley's home runs rank him third in baseball, and he is 10th in RBI.

Olson has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 81 RBI.

Among all major league hitters, Olson is 15th in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves' lineup with a .293 batting average.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in batting average (.295) and home runs (31) this season, while also chipping in with 77 RBI.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Alvarez's home run total is third and his RBI tally ranks 12th.

Alex Bregman is batting .264 with an OBP of .366 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.

Bregman ranks 40th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 19th in RBI.

Tucker is among the top hitters for Houston with a .258 average, 22 homers and 81 RBI.

Jose Altuve has 109 hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .492 this season.

Braves and Astros Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/16/2022 Mets W 5-0 Home 8/17/2022 Mets L 9-7 Home 8/18/2022 Mets W 3-2 Home 8/19/2022 Astros W 6-2 Home 8/20/2022 Astros W 5-4 Home 8/21/2022 Astros - Home 8/22/2022 Pirates - Away 8/23/2022 Pirates - Away 8/24/2022 Pirates - Away 8/26/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/27/2022 Cardinals - Away

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/16/2022 White Sox L 4-3 Away 8/17/2022 White Sox W 3-2 Away 8/18/2022 White Sox W 21-5 Away 8/19/2022 Braves L 6-2 Away 8/20/2022 Braves L 5-4 Away 8/21/2022 Braves - Away 8/23/2022 Twins - Home 8/24/2022 Twins - Home 8/25/2022 Twins - Home 8/26/2022 Orioles - Home 8/27/2022 Orioles - Home

