How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single to drive in a run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves square off against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Braves vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Braves' .252 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.
  • The Braves are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (596 total).
  • The Braves are 10th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Astros have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
  • The Astros have scored 560 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Astros have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley has launched a team-best 31 home runs.
  • Riley's home runs rank him third in baseball, and he is 10th in RBI.
  • Olson has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 81 RBI.
  • Among all major league hitters, Olson is 15th in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson leads the Braves' lineup with a .293 batting average.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in batting average (.295) and home runs (31) this season, while also chipping in with 77 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Alvarez's home run total is third and his RBI tally ranks 12th.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .264 with an OBP of .366 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.
  • Bregman ranks 40th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 19th in RBI.
  • Tucker is among the top hitters for Houston with a .258 average, 22 homers and 81 RBI.
  • Jose Altuve has 109 hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .492 this season.

Braves and Astros Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/16/2022

Mets

W 5-0

Home

8/17/2022

Mets

L 9-7

Home

8/18/2022

Mets

W 3-2

Home

8/19/2022

Astros

W 6-2

Home

8/20/2022

Astros

W 5-4

Home

8/21/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/16/2022

White Sox

L 4-3

Away

8/17/2022

White Sox

W 3-2

Away

8/18/2022

White Sox

W 21-5

Away

8/19/2022

Braves

L 6-2

Away

8/20/2022

Braves

L 5-4

Away

8/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/23/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/24/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/25/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/26/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/27/2022

Orioles

-

Home

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
