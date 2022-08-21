How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves square off against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Braves vs. Astros Batting Stats
- The Braves' .252 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.
- The Braves are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (596 total).
- The Braves are 10th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- The Astros have scored 560 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley has launched a team-best 31 home runs.
- Riley's home runs rank him third in baseball, and he is 10th in RBI.
- Olson has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 81 RBI.
- Among all major league hitters, Olson is 15th in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Dansby Swanson leads the Braves' lineup with a .293 batting average.
- Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in batting average (.295) and home runs (31) this season, while also chipping in with 77 RBI.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Alvarez's home run total is third and his RBI tally ranks 12th.
- Alex Bregman is batting .264 with an OBP of .366 and a slugging percentage of .470 this season.
- Bregman ranks 40th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 19th in RBI.
- Tucker is among the top hitters for Houston with a .258 average, 22 homers and 81 RBI.
- Jose Altuve has 109 hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .492 this season.
Braves and Astros Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/16/2022
Mets
W 5-0
Home
8/17/2022
Mets
L 9-7
Home
8/18/2022
Mets
W 3-2
Home
8/19/2022
Astros
W 6-2
Home
8/20/2022
Astros
W 5-4
Home
8/21/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/23/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/24/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/26/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/27/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/16/2022
White Sox
L 4-3
Away
8/17/2022
White Sox
W 3-2
Away
8/18/2022
White Sox
W 21-5
Away
8/19/2022
Braves
L 6-2
Away
8/20/2022
Braves
L 5-4
Away
8/21/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/23/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/24/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/25/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/26/2022
Orioles
-
Home
8/27/2022
Orioles
-
Home
