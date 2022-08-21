How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

Skip to main content

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with Baltimore Orioles right fielder Kyle Stowers (83) after scoring during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with Baltimore Orioles right fielder Kyle Stowers (83) after scoring during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will try to defeat Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Red Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .255 batting average.
  • The Red Sox are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (545 total).
  • The Red Sox's .315 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 515 (4.3 per game).
  • The Orioles have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers paces the Red Sox in home runs (25) and runs batted in (63).
  • In all of baseball, Devers ranks 15th in home runs and 32nd in RBI.
  • Verdugo has 30 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .284.
  • Verdugo ranks 192nd in homers and 46th in RBI in the majors.
  • Xander Bogaerts paces the Red Sox with a team-best batting average of .300.
  • Tommy Pham has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks while batting .244.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Mullins leads Baltimore with a .265 batting average. He's also hit 11 homers and has 49 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Mullins is 123rd in home runs and 86th in RBI.
  • Anthony Santander is batting .257 this season with a team-high 21 home runs and 66 RBI.
  • Overall, Santander is 32nd in home runs and 29th in RBI this year.
  • Austin Hays has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.
  • Ryan Mountcastle has 103 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Red Sox and Orioles Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/16/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Away

8/17/2022

Pirates

W 8-3

Away

8/18/2022

Pirates

L 8-2

Away

8/19/2022

Orioles

L 15-10

Away

8/20/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Away

8/21/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/25/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/26/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/27/2022

Rays

-

Home

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/16/2022

Blue Jays

W 4-2

Away

8/17/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-1

Away

8/18/2022

Cubs

L 3-2

Home

8/19/2022

Red Sox

W 15-10

Home

8/20/2022

Red Sox

L 4-3

Home

8/21/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/23/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/24/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/25/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/26/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/27/2022

Astros

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with Baltimore Orioles right fielder Kyle Stowers (83) after scoring during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 13, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Orlando City SC forward Facundo Torres (17) reacts during the second half against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
p22541672_b_h8_aa
entertainment

How to Watch Ghosts of Devil’s Perch: Stream Series Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Daria Saville at the Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby

By What's On TV Staff
c0312c73-f545-4a14-9763-a8e27cb341df
entertainment

How to Watch The Killer Nanny: Stream Special Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina
USATSI_18867951
Soccer

How to Watch Timbers at Sporting Kansas City: Stream MLS Live, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar
Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta United FC forward Dom Dwyer (4) reacts after a play in the second half in the game against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
imago1008646880h (3)
Soccer

How to Watch Pachuca vs. León

By Christine Brown
USATSI_18905296
Soccer

How to Watch Hawaii at Arizona State, Women College Soccer

By Rafael Urbina