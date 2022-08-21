How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

Aug 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with Baltimore Orioles right fielder Kyle Stowers (83) after scoring during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will try to defeat Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles at BB&T Ballpark on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sunday, August 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

Red Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .255 batting average.

The Red Sox are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (545 total).

The Red Sox's .315 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Orioles have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

The Orioles have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 515 (4.3 per game).

The Orioles have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers paces the Red Sox in home runs (25) and runs batted in (63).

In all of baseball, Devers ranks 15th in home runs and 32nd in RBI.

Verdugo has 30 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .284.

Verdugo ranks 192nd in homers and 46th in RBI in the majors.

Xander Bogaerts paces the Red Sox with a team-best batting average of .300.

Tommy Pham has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks while batting .244.

Orioles Impact Players

Mullins leads Baltimore with a .265 batting average. He's also hit 11 homers and has 49 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Mullins is 123rd in home runs and 86th in RBI.

Anthony Santander is batting .257 this season with a team-high 21 home runs and 66 RBI.

Overall, Santander is 32nd in home runs and 29th in RBI this year.

Austin Hays has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Ryan Mountcastle has 103 hits and an OBP of .298 to go with a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Red Sox and Orioles Schedules

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/16/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Away 8/17/2022 Pirates W 8-3 Away 8/18/2022 Pirates L 8-2 Away 8/19/2022 Orioles L 15-10 Away 8/20/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Away 8/21/2022 Orioles - Away 8/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/25/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/26/2022 Rays - Home 8/27/2022 Rays - Home

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/16/2022 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away 8/17/2022 Blue Jays L 6-1 Away 8/18/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Home 8/19/2022 Red Sox W 15-10 Home 8/20/2022 Red Sox L 4-3 Home 8/21/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/23/2022 White Sox - Home 8/24/2022 White Sox - Home 8/25/2022 White Sox - Home 8/26/2022 Astros - Away 8/27/2022 Astros - Away

