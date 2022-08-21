How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

Aug 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Rowdy Tellez and Willson Contreras, will be on display when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Sunday, August 21, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

The Brewers rank 12th in runs scored with 539, 4.5 per game.

The Brewers' .316 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored 501 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .317.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (25) and runs batted in (73).

In all of MLB, Tellez ranks 15th in home runs and 17th in RBI.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .250 with 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 40 walks.

McCutchen ranks 79th in homers and 58th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers' lineup with a .252 batting average.

Willy Adames has 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .222.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras has been key for Chicago with 94 hits, an OBP of .359 plus a slugging percentage of .476.

Contreras ranks 34th in home runs and 72nd in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Ian Happ has 118 hits and an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Happ is currently 101st in homers and 63rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .296 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 39 runs.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (22) and runs batted in (58) this season while batting .219.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/16/2022 Dodgers W 5-4 Home 8/17/2022 Dodgers L 2-1 Home 8/18/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Home 8/19/2022 Cubs L 8-7 Away 8/20/2022 Cubs L 6-5 Away 8/21/2022 Cubs - Away 8/22/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/23/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/24/2022 Dodgers - Away 8/26/2022 Cubs - Home 8/27/2022 Cubs - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/16/2022 Nationals W 7-5 Away 8/17/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 8/18/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Away 8/19/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 8/20/2022 Brewers W 6-5 Home 8/21/2022 Brewers - Home 8/22/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/24/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/25/2022 Cardinals - Home

