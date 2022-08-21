How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot hitters, Rowdy Tellez and Willson Contreras, will be on display when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Brewers have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
- The Brewers rank 12th in runs scored with 539, 4.5 per game.
- The Brewers' .316 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- The Cubs have scored 501 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .317.
Brewers Impact Players
- Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (25) and runs batted in (73).
- In all of MLB, Tellez ranks 15th in home runs and 17th in RBI.
- Andrew McCutchen is batting .250 with 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 40 walks.
- McCutchen ranks 79th in homers and 58th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Christian Yelich leads the Brewers' lineup with a .252 batting average.
- Willy Adames has 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .222.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras has been key for Chicago with 94 hits, an OBP of .359 plus a slugging percentage of .476.
- Contreras ranks 34th in home runs and 72nd in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Ian Happ has 118 hits and an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .447 this season.
- Happ is currently 101st in homers and 63rd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .296 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 39 runs.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (22) and runs batted in (58) this season while batting .219.
Brewers and Cubs Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/16/2022
Dodgers
W 5-4
Home
8/17/2022
Dodgers
L 2-1
Home
8/18/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Home
8/19/2022
Cubs
L 8-7
Away
8/20/2022
Cubs
L 6-5
Away
8/21/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/23/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/24/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
8/26/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/27/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/16/2022
Nationals
W 7-5
Away
8/17/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
8/18/2022
Orioles
W 3-2
Away
8/19/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
8/20/2022
Brewers
W 6-5
Home
8/21/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/22/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/23/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/23/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/24/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/25/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
