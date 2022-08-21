How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Rowdy Tellez and Willson Contreras, will be on display when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
  • The Brewers rank 12th in runs scored with 539, 4.5 per game.
  • The Brewers' .316 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored 501 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .317.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (25) and runs batted in (73).
  • In all of MLB, Tellez ranks 15th in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Andrew McCutchen is batting .250 with 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 40 walks.
  • McCutchen ranks 79th in homers and 58th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Christian Yelich leads the Brewers' lineup with a .252 batting average.
  • Willy Adames has 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .222.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras has been key for Chicago with 94 hits, an OBP of .359 plus a slugging percentage of .476.
  • Contreras ranks 34th in home runs and 72nd in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Ian Happ has 118 hits and an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .447 this season.
  • Happ is currently 101st in homers and 63rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .296 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 39 runs.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (22) and runs batted in (58) this season while batting .219.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/16/2022

Dodgers

W 5-4

Home

8/17/2022

Dodgers

L 2-1

Home

8/18/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Home

8/19/2022

Cubs

L 8-7

Away

8/20/2022

Cubs

L 6-5

Away

8/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/23/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/24/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

8/26/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/27/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/16/2022

Nationals

W 7-5

Away

8/17/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

8/18/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Away

8/19/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

8/20/2022

Brewers

W 6-5

Home

8/21/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/22/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/24/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff
college soccer
College Soccer

How to Watch San Diego at Colorado: Stream Women's College Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina
USATSI_17883248 (2)
Auto Racing

How to Watch NHRA Drag Racing, Lucas Oil Nationals

By Kristofer Habbas
USATSI_18905310
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Rockies

By Adam Childs
Chase Elliott Clash
NASCAR

How to Watch Go Bowling at The Glen: Stream NASCAR Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson
imago1013887717h
Soccer

How to Watch Bologna vs. Hellas Verona in Canada

By Christine Brown
atalanta
Soccer

How to Watch Atalanta vs AC Milan in Canada: Stream Serie A Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown
USATSI_18881108
Golf

How to Watch US Open Golf Amateur Championship Match

By Kristofer Habbas
Little League World Series
Baseball

How to Watch Mid-Atlantic vs Metro: Stream Little League World Series Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs