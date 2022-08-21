How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 17, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (right) argues with home plate umpire Dan Bollino after being called out on strikes during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Junis gets the nod for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Coors Field against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
  • The Giants are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (538 total).
  • The Giants rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Rockies' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 548 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 58 runs batted in.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home runs rank him 54th, and his RBI tally puts him 46th.
  • Thairo Estrada's .264 batting average paces his team.
  • Estrada is 123rd in homers and 92nd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Joc Pederson has 18 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .208 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 48 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs (23) and runs batted in (80) this season while batting .268.
  • In all of MLB, Cron is 23rd in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 123 hits this season and has an OBP of .338. He's slugging .433 on the year.
  • Rodgers is 123rd in homers and 46th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • Charlie Blackmon is slashing .264/.316/.437 this season for the Rockies.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .312 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 47 RBI.

Giants and Rockies Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/16/2022

Diamondbacks

W 2-1

Home

8/17/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Home

8/18/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-0

Home

8/19/2022

Rockies

L 7-4

Away

8/20/2022

Rockies

L 4-3

Away

8/21/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/27/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/28/2022

Twins

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/16/2022

Cardinals

L 5-4

Away

8/17/2022

Cardinals

L 5-1

Away

8/18/2022

Cardinals

L 13-0

Away

8/19/2022

Giants

W 7-4

Home

8/20/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

8/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/25/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/26/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

How To Watch

August
21
2022

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
