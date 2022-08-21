How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 16, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) and the Mariners celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics will look to Sean Murphy for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Oakland Coliseum.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Mariners vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Mariners rank 25th in the majors with a .232 batting average.
  • The Mariners are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (505 total).
  • The Mariners rank 14th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 409 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .279.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez is hitting .270 with 19 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Rodriguez's home runs rank him 38th in baseball, and he is 35th in RBI.
  • France is batting .287 to lead the lineup.
  • France is 79th in homers and 34th in RBI in the majors.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .257 with 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 45 walks.
  • Eugenio Suarez has put up a team-leading 22 home runs and has driven in 69 runs.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 52 while batting .249, which is also best on the team.
  • In all of the major leagues, Murphy ranks 54th in homers and 72nd in RBI.
  • Seth Brown is slugging .434 this season, with a team-best 17 homers while driving in 49 runs.
  • Overall, Brown ranks 49th in homers and 86th in RBI this year.
  • Tony Kemp is slashing .222/.297/.307 this season for the Athletics.
  • Chad Pinder has 68 hits and an OBP of .263 to go with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Mariners and Athletics Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/15/2022

Angels

W 6-2

Away

8/16/2022

Angels

W 8-2

Away

8/17/2022

Angels

W 11-7

Away

8/19/2022

Athletics

W 10-2

Away

8/20/2022

Athletics

L 4-3

Away

8/21/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/23/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/24/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

8/26/2022

Guardians

-

Home

8/27/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/16/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Away

8/17/2022

Rangers

W 7-2

Away

8/18/2022

Rangers

L 10-3

Away

8/19/2022

Mariners

L 10-2

Home

8/20/2022

Mariners

W 4-3

Home

8/21/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/23/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/24/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/25/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/26/2022

Yankees

-

Home

How To Watch

August
21
2022

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
