How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies take on Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Phillies are 11th in MLB with a .250 batting average.
- The Phillies are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (549 total).
- The Phillies' .313 on-base percentage ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- The Mets have scored 580 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .329.
Phillies Impact Players
- Rhys Hoskins has 22 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 59 walks while batting .251.
- In all of baseball, Hoskins is 12th in home runs and 42nd in RBI.
- Schwarber's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 34 home runs and 71 RBI.
- Schwarber is second in home runs and 21st in RBI in the majors.
- J.T. Realmuto is hitting .264 with 18 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .284.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs with 30 and runs batted in with 102.
- Alonso's home run total places him sixth in the big leagues, and he ranks first in RBI.
- Lindor has collected 128 hits this season and has an OBP of .347. He's slugging .461 on the year.
- Lindor is currently 32nd in homers and fifth in RBI in the big leagues.
- Starling Marte has 122 hits this season and a slash line of .292/.344/.464.
- Brandon Nimmo has collected 116 hits this season and has an OBP of .353. He's slugging .411 on the year.
Phillies and Mets Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/16/2022
Reds
W 11-4
Away
8/17/2022
Reds
L 1-0
Away
8/19/2022
Mets
L 7-2
Home
8/20/2022
Mets
L 8-2
Home
8/20/2022
Mets
W 4-1
Home
8/21/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/22/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/23/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/24/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/25/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/26/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/17/2022
Braves
W 9-7
Away
8/18/2022
Braves
L 3-2
Away
8/19/2022
Phillies
W 7-2
Away
8/20/2022
Phillies
W 8-2
Away
8/20/2022
Phillies
L 4-1
Away
8/21/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/22/2022
Yankees
-
Away
8/23/2022
Yankees
-
Away
8/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/26/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/27/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
21
2022
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)