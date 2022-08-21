How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) reacts after hitting an RBI single against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies take on Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Phillies are 11th in MLB with a .250 batting average.
  • The Phillies are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (549 total).
  • The Phillies' .313 on-base percentage ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Mets have scored 580 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .329.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Rhys Hoskins has 22 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 59 walks while batting .251.
  • In all of baseball, Hoskins is 12th in home runs and 42nd in RBI.
  • Schwarber's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 34 home runs and 71 RBI.
  • Schwarber is second in home runs and 21st in RBI in the majors.
  • J.T. Realmuto is hitting .264 with 18 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .284.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs with 30 and runs batted in with 102.
  • Alonso's home run total places him sixth in the big leagues, and he ranks first in RBI.
  • Lindor has collected 128 hits this season and has an OBP of .347. He's slugging .461 on the year.
  • Lindor is currently 32nd in homers and fifth in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Starling Marte has 122 hits this season and a slash line of .292/.344/.464.
  • Brandon Nimmo has collected 116 hits this season and has an OBP of .353. He's slugging .411 on the year.

Phillies and Mets Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/16/2022

Reds

W 11-4

Away

8/17/2022

Reds

L 1-0

Away

8/19/2022

Mets

L 7-2

Home

8/20/2022

Mets

L 8-2

Home

8/20/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Home

8/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/22/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/23/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/24/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/25/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/26/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/17/2022

Braves

W 9-7

Away

8/18/2022

Braves

L 3-2

Away

8/19/2022

Phillies

W 7-2

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

W 8-2

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

L 4-1

Away

8/21/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/27/2022

Rockies

-

Home

How To Watch

August
21
2022

