How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

Aug 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino (44) and center fielder Nick Senzel (15) and right fielder Jake Fraley (27) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Reds won 10-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Sunday at PNC Park against Zach Thompson, who will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Pirates' .221 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

The Pirates score the third-fewest runs in baseball (435 total, 3.6 per game).

The Pirates' .289 on-base percentage is the third-worst in the league.

The Reds rank 18th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

The Reds have scored 500 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds paces the Pirates with 20 home runs and 46 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .262.

In all of MLB, Reynolds is 34th in homers and 102nd in RBI.

Ben Gamel is hitting .249 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 35 walks.

Michael Chavis has 13 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 13 walks while batting .246.

Kevin Newman is batting .275 with 14 doubles, two triples and 11 walks.

Reds Impact Players

Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 55 while batting .266, which is also best on the team.

Farmer ranks 215th in home runs and 63rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Nick Senzel has collected 71 hits this season and has an OBP of .302. He's slugging .322 on the year.

Senzel is currently 274th in homers and 274th in RBI in the major leagues.

Jonathan India has 59 hits this season and a slash line of .243/.303/.387.

Mike Moustakas has 49 hits and an OBP of .290 to go with a slugging percentage of .326 this season.

Pirates and Reds Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/16/2022 Red Sox L 5-3 Home 8/17/2022 Red Sox L 8-3 Home 8/18/2022 Red Sox W 8-2 Home 8/19/2022 Reds W 5-4 Home 8/20/2022 Reds L 10-1 Home 8/21/2022 Reds - Home 8/22/2022 Braves - Home 8/23/2022 Braves - Home 8/24/2022 Braves - Home 8/26/2022 Phillies - Away 8/27/2022 Phillies - Away

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/15/2022 Phillies L 4-3 Home 8/16/2022 Phillies L 11-4 Home 8/17/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Home 8/19/2022 Pirates L 5-4 Away 8/20/2022 Pirates W 10-1 Away 8/21/2022 Pirates - Away 8/22/2022 Phillies - Away 8/23/2022 Phillies - Away 8/24/2022 Phillies - Away 8/25/2022 Phillies - Away 8/26/2022 Nationals - Away

