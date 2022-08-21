How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/21/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Sunday at PNC Park against Zach Thompson, who will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Pirates vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Pirates' .221 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.
- The Pirates score the third-fewest runs in baseball (435 total, 3.6 per game).
- The Pirates' .289 on-base percentage is the third-worst in the league.
- The Reds rank 18th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- The Reds have scored 500 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds paces the Pirates with 20 home runs and 46 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .262.
- In all of MLB, Reynolds is 34th in homers and 102nd in RBI.
- Ben Gamel is hitting .249 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 35 walks.
- Michael Chavis has 13 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 13 walks while batting .246.
- Kevin Newman is batting .275 with 14 doubles, two triples and 11 walks.
Reds Impact Players
- Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 55 while batting .266, which is also best on the team.
- Farmer ranks 215th in home runs and 63rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Nick Senzel has collected 71 hits this season and has an OBP of .302. He's slugging .322 on the year.
- Senzel is currently 274th in homers and 274th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Jonathan India has 59 hits this season and a slash line of .243/.303/.387.
- Mike Moustakas has 49 hits and an OBP of .290 to go with a slugging percentage of .326 this season.
Pirates and Reds Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/16/2022
Red Sox
L 5-3
Home
8/17/2022
Red Sox
L 8-3
Home
8/18/2022
Red Sox
W 8-2
Home
8/19/2022
Reds
W 5-4
Home
8/20/2022
Reds
L 10-1
Home
8/21/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/22/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/23/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/24/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/26/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/27/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/15/2022
Phillies
L 4-3
Home
8/16/2022
Phillies
L 11-4
Home
8/17/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Home
8/19/2022
Pirates
L 5-4
Away
8/20/2022
Pirates
W 10-1
Away
8/21/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/22/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/23/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/24/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/25/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/26/2022
Nationals
-
Away
