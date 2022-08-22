How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/22/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 21, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul Goldschmidt (46) reacts after been called out to end the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will hit the field on Monday at Wrigley Field against Jordan Montgomery, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the first game of a five-game series.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, August 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.258).
  • The Cardinals score the fifth-most runs in baseball (586 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Cardinals' .329 on-base percentage ranks third-best in the league.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 503 (4.2 per game).
  • The Cubs have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with a batting average of .340, while pacing the Cardinals in home runs, with 31 and runs batted in with 100.
  • Goldschmidt's home runs place him third in MLB, and he ranks third in RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado has 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 40 walks while batting .299.
  • Arenado is 17th in homers and ninth in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .253 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson has 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 33 walks while hitting .243.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras has been key for Chicago with 20 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.
  • Contreras' home run total puts him 34th in the majors, and he ranks 74th in RBI.
  • Happ has collected 119 hits this season and has an OBP of .353. He's slugging .452 on the year.
  • Happ ranks 90th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 58th in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner's batting average of .293 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom is batting .219 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 58 RBI.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/17/2022

Rockies

W 5-1

Home

8/18/2022

Rockies

W 13-0

Home

8/19/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-1

Away

8/20/2022

Diamondbacks

W 16-7

Away

8/21/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-4

Away

8/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/24/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/25/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/26/2022

Braves

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/17/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

8/18/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Away

8/19/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

8/20/2022

Brewers

W 6-5

Home

8/21/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Home

8/22/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/24/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/26/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
22
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

