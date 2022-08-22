How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/22/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie (24) reacts after striking out Chicago White Sox right fielder Andrew Vaughn (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Witt Jr. will lead the Kansas City Royals into a matchup with A.J. Pollock and the Chicago White Sox on Monday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a one-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, August 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox rank fourth in the majors with a .259 batting average.
  • The White Sox rank 19th in runs scored with 509, 4.2 per game.
  • The White Sox's .313 on-base percentage ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Royals rank 14th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
  • The Royals rank 24th in the league with 467 total runs scored this season.
  • The Royals have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads the White Sox in home runs (14), runs batted in (58) and has put up a team-best batting average of .308.
  • In all of MLB, Abreu is 79th in home runs and 49th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 58 RBI.
  • Vaughn is 90th in homers and 49th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Luis Robert has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .302.
  • Elvis Andrus is batting .235 with 24 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 60 while batting .250, which is also best on the team.
  • Witt Jr.'s home run total puts him 55th in the big leagues, and he is 44th in RBI.
  • MJ Melendez has collected 73 hits this season and has an OBP of .322. He's slugging .419 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Melendez ranks 79th in homers and 133rd in RBI.
  • Hunter Dozier is slashing .238/.300/.393 this season for the Royals.
  • Salvador Perez's 17 home runs are most among Kansas City batters. He's driven in 54 runs this season while slugging .440.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/16/2022

Astros

W 4-3

Home

8/17/2022

Astros

L 3-2

Home

8/18/2022

Astros

L 21-5

Home

8/19/2022

Guardians

L 5-2

Away

8/20/2022

Guardians

W 2-0

Away

8/22/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/23/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/24/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/25/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/26/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/27/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/17/2022

Twins

L 4-0

Away

8/18/2022

Rays

L 7-1

Away

8/19/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Away

8/20/2022

Rays

L 5-2

Away

8/21/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

8/22/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/23/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/24/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/26/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/27/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/28/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
22
2022

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

