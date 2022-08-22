How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/22/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bobby Witt Jr. will lead the Kansas City Royals into a matchup with A.J. Pollock and the Chicago White Sox on Monday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a one-game series at Kauffman Stadium.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 22, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The White Sox rank fourth in the majors with a .259 batting average.
- The White Sox rank 19th in runs scored with 509, 4.2 per game.
- The White Sox's .313 on-base percentage ranks 18th in the league.
- The Royals rank 14th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
- The Royals rank 24th in the league with 467 total runs scored this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu leads the White Sox in home runs (14), runs batted in (58) and has put up a team-best batting average of .308.
- In all of MLB, Abreu is 79th in home runs and 49th in RBI.
- Andrew Vaughn has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 58 RBI.
- Vaughn is 90th in homers and 49th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Luis Robert has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .302.
- Elvis Andrus is batting .235 with 24 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
Royals Impact Players
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 60 while batting .250, which is also best on the team.
- Witt Jr.'s home run total puts him 55th in the big leagues, and he is 44th in RBI.
- MJ Melendez has collected 73 hits this season and has an OBP of .322. He's slugging .419 on the year.
- Among all MLB hitters, Melendez ranks 79th in homers and 133rd in RBI.
- Hunter Dozier is slashing .238/.300/.393 this season for the Royals.
- Salvador Perez's 17 home runs are most among Kansas City batters. He's driven in 54 runs this season while slugging .440.
White Sox and Royals Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/16/2022
Astros
W 4-3
Home
8/17/2022
Astros
L 3-2
Home
8/18/2022
Astros
L 21-5
Home
8/19/2022
Guardians
L 5-2
Away
8/20/2022
Guardians
W 2-0
Away
8/22/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/23/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/24/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/25/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/26/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/27/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/17/2022
Twins
L 4-0
Away
8/18/2022
Rays
L 7-1
Away
8/19/2022
Rays
W 3-2
Away
8/20/2022
Rays
L 5-2
Away
8/21/2022
Rays
L 3-2
Away
8/22/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/23/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/24/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/26/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/27/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/28/2022
Padres
-
Home
