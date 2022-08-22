How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/22/2022

Aug 19, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie (24) reacts after striking out Chicago White Sox right fielder Andrew Vaughn (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Witt Jr. will lead the Kansas City Royals into a matchup with A.J. Pollock and the Chicago White Sox on Monday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a one-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 22, 2022

Monday, August 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The White Sox rank fourth in the majors with a .259 batting average.

The White Sox rank 19th in runs scored with 509, 4.2 per game.

The White Sox's .313 on-base percentage ranks 18th in the league.

The Royals rank 14th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

The Royals rank 24th in the league with 467 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox in home runs (14), runs batted in (58) and has put up a team-best batting average of .308.

In all of MLB, Abreu is 79th in home runs and 49th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 58 RBI.

Vaughn is 90th in homers and 49th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Luis Robert has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .302.

Elvis Andrus is batting .235 with 24 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Royals Impact Players

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 60 while batting .250, which is also best on the team.

Witt Jr.'s home run total puts him 55th in the big leagues, and he is 44th in RBI.

MJ Melendez has collected 73 hits this season and has an OBP of .322. He's slugging .419 on the year.

Among all MLB hitters, Melendez ranks 79th in homers and 133rd in RBI.

Hunter Dozier is slashing .238/.300/.393 this season for the Royals.

Salvador Perez's 17 home runs are most among Kansas City batters. He's driven in 54 runs this season while slugging .440.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/16/2022 Astros W 4-3 Home 8/17/2022 Astros L 3-2 Home 8/18/2022 Astros L 21-5 Home 8/19/2022 Guardians L 5-2 Away 8/20/2022 Guardians W 2-0 Away 8/22/2022 Royals - Away 8/23/2022 Orioles - Away 8/24/2022 Orioles - Away 8/25/2022 Orioles - Away 8/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/17/2022 Twins L 4-0 Away 8/18/2022 Rays L 7-1 Away 8/19/2022 Rays W 3-2 Away 8/20/2022 Rays L 5-2 Away 8/21/2022 Rays L 3-2 Away 8/22/2022 White Sox - Home 8/23/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/24/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/26/2022 Padres - Home 8/27/2022 Padres - Home 8/28/2022 Padres - Home

