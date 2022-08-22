How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/22/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) celebrates his three run home run with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) against the Philadelphia Phillies celeduring the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Domingo German will be starting for the New York Yankees when they take on Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Mets vs. Yankees Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, August 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Yankees Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .258 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
  • The Mets are the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (590 total).
  • The Mets are second in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Yankees' .240 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Yankees have scored 613 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • The Yankees have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso paces the Mets with 30 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 102.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Alonso is 45th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
  • Francisco Lindor has 17 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 48 walks while batting .274.
  • Lindor is 32nd in home runs and fifth in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Starling Marte is batting .296 with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Brandon Nimmo has 24 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 48 walks while batting .264.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge is batting .293 this season with a team-high 46 home runs and 102 RBI.
  • Judge is first in homers and first in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Anthony Rizzo is batting .221 with an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .491 this season.
  • Overall, Rizzo is eighth in homers and 27th in RBI this year.
  • DJ LeMahieu has collected 115 base hits, an OBP of .378 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
  • Andrew Benintendi leads New York with a .300 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 46 RBI.

Mets and Yankees Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/18/2022

Braves

L 3-2

Away

8/19/2022

Phillies

W 7-2

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

W 8-2

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

L 4-1

Away

8/21/2022

Phillies

W 10-9

Away

8/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/27/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/17/2022

Rays

W 8-7

Home

8/18/2022

Blue Jays

L 9-2

Home

8/19/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-0

Home

8/20/2022

Blue Jays

L 5-2

Home

8/21/2022

Blue Jays

W 4-2

Home

8/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/23/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/25/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/26/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/28/2022

Athletics

-

Away

