How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/22/2022

Vaughn Grissom and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 22, 2022

Monday, August 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Braves have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.252).

The Braves are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (600 total).

The Braves are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 440 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley has hit a team-best 31 home runs.

Of all hitters in baseball, Riley's home runs rank him third, and his RBI tally ranks him 12th.

Matt Olson has collected 83 runs batted in to pace his team.

Olson ranks 12th in home runs and sixth in RBI so far this year.

Dansby Swanson paces the Braves with a team-best batting average of .292.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds is batting .258 with 20 home runs and 46 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Reynolds ranks 34th in home runs and 105th in RBI.

Ben Gamel has collected 71 hits this season and has an OBP of .341. He's slugging .384 on the year.

Gamel is currently 247th in home runs and 159th in RBI in the major leagues.

Michael Chavis has 77 hits this season and a slash line of .246/.278/.415.

Kevin Newman has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .322. He's slugging .376 on the year.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/17/2022 Mets L 9-7 Home 8/18/2022 Mets W 3-2 Home 8/19/2022 Astros W 6-2 Home 8/20/2022 Astros W 5-4 Home 8/21/2022 Astros L 5-4 Home 8/22/2022 Pirates - Away 8/23/2022 Pirates - Away 8/24/2022 Pirates - Away 8/26/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/27/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/28/2022 Cardinals - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/17/2022 Red Sox L 8-3 Home 8/18/2022 Red Sox W 8-2 Home 8/19/2022 Reds W 5-4 Home 8/20/2022 Reds L 10-1 Home 8/21/2022 Reds L 9-5 Home 8/22/2022 Braves - Home 8/23/2022 Braves - Home 8/24/2022 Braves - Home 8/26/2022 Phillies - Away 8/27/2022 Phillies - Away 8/28/2022 Phillies - Away

