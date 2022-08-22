How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/22/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single to drive in a run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn Grissom and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, August 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.252).
  • The Braves are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (600 total).
  • The Braves are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 440 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley has hit a team-best 31 home runs.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Riley's home runs rank him third, and his RBI tally ranks him 12th.
  • Matt Olson has collected 83 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Olson ranks 12th in home runs and sixth in RBI so far this year.
  • Dansby Swanson paces the Braves with a team-best batting average of .292.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds is batting .258 with 20 home runs and 46 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Reynolds ranks 34th in home runs and 105th in RBI.
  • Ben Gamel has collected 71 hits this season and has an OBP of .341. He's slugging .384 on the year.
  • Gamel is currently 247th in home runs and 159th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Michael Chavis has 77 hits this season and a slash line of .246/.278/.415.
  • Kevin Newman has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .322. He's slugging .376 on the year.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/17/2022

Mets

L 9-7

Home

8/18/2022

Mets

W 3-2

Home

8/19/2022

Astros

W 6-2

Home

8/20/2022

Astros

W 5-4

Home

8/21/2022

Astros

L 5-4

Home

8/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/28/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/17/2022

Red Sox

L 8-3

Home

8/18/2022

Red Sox

W 8-2

Home

8/19/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Home

8/20/2022

Reds

L 10-1

Home

8/21/2022

Reds

L 9-5

Home

8/22/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/23/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/24/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/26/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/27/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
22
2022

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
