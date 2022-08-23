How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Aug 21, 2022; Williamsport, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) rounds the bases while scoring a run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles take the field on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Dylan Cease, who is projected to start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The White Sox's .259 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

The White Sox are the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (513 total).

The White Sox are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Orioles rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Orioles have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 520 (4.3 per game).

The Orioles have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu has recorded a team- leading batting average of .313, and paces the White Sox in long balls with 14.

In all of MLB, Abreu ranks 79th in homers and 50th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 59 RBI.

Vaughn is 92nd in home runs and 48th in RBI so far this year.

Luis Robert has 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .300.

Elvis Andrus is batting .238 with 25 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Orioles Impact Players

Anthony Santander is batting .261 this season with a team-high 21 home runs and 67 RBI.

Santander ranks 32nd in home runs and 29th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Cedric Mullins' batting average of .265 leads all Baltimore hitters this season.

Overall, Mullins is 125th in homers and 87th in RBI this year.

Austin Hays has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .248 with an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .428 this season.

White Sox and Orioles Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/17/2022 Astros L 3-2 Home 8/18/2022 Astros L 21-5 Home 8/19/2022 Guardians L 5-2 Away 8/20/2022 Guardians W 2-0 Away 8/22/2022 Royals L 6-4 Away 8/23/2022 Orioles - Away 8/24/2022 Orioles - Away 8/25/2022 Orioles - Away 8/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/28/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/17/2022 Blue Jays L 6-1 Away 8/18/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Home 8/19/2022 Red Sox W 15-10 Home 8/20/2022 Red Sox L 4-3 Home 8/21/2022 Red Sox W 5-3 Home 8/23/2022 White Sox - Home 8/24/2022 White Sox - Home 8/25/2022 White Sox - Home 8/26/2022 Astros - Away 8/27/2022 Astros - Away 8/28/2022 Astros - Away

