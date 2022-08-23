How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will meet Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays lead MLB with a .262 batting average.
- The Blue Jays are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.7 runs per game (564 total).
- The Blue Jays rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- The Red Sox have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 548.
- The Red Sox have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Guerrero leads the Blue Jays with 26 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 75.
- Guerrero is 12th in home runs and 15th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- George Springer is batting .269 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks.
- Springer is 41st in home runs and 78th in RBI in the majors.
- Alejandro Kirk paces the Blue Jays' lineup with a .300 batting average.
- Bo Bichette is hitting .258 with 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Devers leads Boston in home runs with 25 and runs batted in with 63.
- In all of the major leagues, Devers ranks 17th in home runs and 32nd in RBI.
- Alex Verdugo has 125 hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Verdugo ranks 193rd in home runs and 50th in RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts leads Boston with a .299 batting average while slugging 10 homers and driving in 50 runs.
- Tommy Pham has collected 101 hits this season and has an OBP of .317. He's slugging .397 on the year.
Blue Jays and Red Sox Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/17/2022
Orioles
W 6-1
Home
8/18/2022
Yankees
W 9-2
Away
8/19/2022
Yankees
W 4-0
Away
8/20/2022
Yankees
W 5-2
Away
8/21/2022
Yankees
L 4-2
Away
8/23/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/24/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/25/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/26/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/27/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/28/2022
Angels
-
Home
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/17/2022
Pirates
W 8-3
Away
8/18/2022
Pirates
L 8-2
Away
8/19/2022
Orioles
L 15-10
Away
8/20/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Away
8/21/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Away
8/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/25/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/26/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/27/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/28/2022
Rays
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
23
2022
Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)