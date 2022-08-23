Cubs vs. Cardinals: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cubs vs. Cardinals in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/23/2022

Aug 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki (32) reacts after allowing a walk off single by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (not pictured) during the eleventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki (32) reacts after allowing a walk off single by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (not pictured) during the eleventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and projected starter Javier Assad on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

How to Stream Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals in Canada

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
  • The Cardinals are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 587 total runs this season.
  • St. Louis is among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .329.
  • Chicago has the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).
  • Averaging 4.2 runs per game (503 total), the Cubs are the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.
  • Chicago is 15th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt has a team-high batting average of .337, and leads the Cardinals in home runs (31) and runs batted in (100).
  • Including all MLB batters, Goldschmidt is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .299 with 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Arenado is 17th in home runs and ninth in RBI in the majors.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .251 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson has 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 35 walks while hitting .245.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .248.
  • Contreras' home run total puts him 34th in the big leagues, and he is 74th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ is batting .277 with 31 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Among all major league batters, Happ ranks 92nd in homers and 60th in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner paces the Cubs' lineup with a .291 batting average.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs in home runs (22) and runs batted in (58).

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/18/2022

Rockies

W 13-0

Home

8/19/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-1

Away

8/20/2022

Diamondbacks

W 16-7

Away

8/21/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-4

Away

8/22/2022

Cubs

W 1-0

Away

8/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/24/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/25/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/26/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/27/2022

Braves

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/18/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Away

8/19/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

8/20/2022

Brewers

W 6-5

Home

8/21/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Home

8/22/2022

Cardinals

L 1-0

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/24/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/26/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/27/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

Free Trial is available in the US only.

How To Watch

August
23
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki (32) reacts after allowing a walk off single by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (not pictured) during the eleventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Cardinals: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki (32) reacts after allowing a walk off single by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (not pictured) during the eleventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Sabrina Ionescu guards Allie Quigley
SI Guide

Sky, Liberty Face Off in Win-or-Go-Home Game 3

By Kevin Sweeney
Tauro
Soccer

How to Watch Tauro vs Sporting San Miguelito: Stream CONCACAF League Live

By Rafael Urbina
Little League World Series
Baseball

How to Watch Caribbean vs Canada: Stream Little League World Series Live

By Ben Macaluso
Little League World Series
Baseball

How to Watch Great Lakes vs Mid-Atlantic: Stream Little League World Series

By Ben Macaluso
Viktoria Plzen Tiraspol
Soccer

How to Watch FC Viktoria Plzen vs Qarabag FK: Stream UEFA Champions League

By Rafael Urbina
Crvena zvezda
Soccer

How to Watch FK Crvena zvezda vs Maccabi Haifa: Stream UEFA Champions League

By Rafael Urbina
Aug 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) reacts with third base coach Willie Harris (right) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs: Stream MLB Live Online, TV Channel

By Adam Childs