Cubs vs. Cardinals: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/23/2022

How to Watch Cubs vs. Cardinals in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/23/2022

Aug 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki (32) reacts after allowing a walk off single by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (not pictured) during the eleventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and projected starter Javier Assad on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

How to Stream Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals in Canada

Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network Canada

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

The Cardinals are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 587 total runs this season.

St. Louis is among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .329.

Chicago has the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.242).

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (503 total), the Cubs are the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

Chicago is 15th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt has a team-high batting average of .337, and leads the Cardinals in home runs (31) and runs batted in (100).

Including all MLB batters, Goldschmidt is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is batting .299 with 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 41 walks.

Arenado is 17th in home runs and ninth in RBI in the majors.

Tommy Edman is batting .251 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Dylan Carlson has 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 35 walks while hitting .245.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .248.

Contreras' home run total puts him 34th in the big leagues, and he is 74th in RBI.

Ian Happ is batting .277 with 31 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks.

Among all major league batters, Happ ranks 92nd in homers and 60th in RBI.

Nico Hoerner paces the Cubs' lineup with a .291 batting average.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs in home runs (22) and runs batted in (58).

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/18/2022 Rockies W 13-0 Home 8/19/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-1 Away 8/20/2022 Diamondbacks W 16-7 Away 8/21/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Away 8/22/2022 Cubs W 1-0 Away 8/23/2022 Cubs - Away 8/23/2022 Cubs - Away 8/24/2022 Cubs - Away 8/25/2022 Cubs - Away 8/26/2022 Braves - Home 8/27/2022 Braves - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/18/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Away 8/19/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 8/20/2022 Brewers W 6-5 Home 8/21/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Home 8/22/2022 Cardinals L 1-0 Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/24/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/25/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/26/2022 Brewers - Away 8/27/2022 Brewers - Away

