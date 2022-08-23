Cubs vs. Cardinals: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cubs vs. Cardinals in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/23/2022

Aug 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the third of a five-game series at Wrigley Field.

How to Stream Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals in Canada

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
  • The Cardinals have scored 587 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • St. Louis is among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .329.
  • Chicago's .242 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
  • The Cubs score the 22nd-most runs in baseball (503 total, 4.2 per game).
  • Chicago is 15th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt is the bat to watch in the Cardinals lineup, leading the team in batting average (.337), home runs (31), and RBI (100).
  • Among all MLB batters, Goldschmidt ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Arenado is batting .297 with 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Arenado is 17th in home runs and ninth in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .251 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson is batting .242 with 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .248.
  • Contreras' home run total puts him 34th in MLB, and he ranks 74th in RBI.
  • Happ is batting .275 with 31 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Happ ranks 92nd among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 60th in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner has racked up a team-high batting average of .288.
  • Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with 22 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 58.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-1

Away

8/20/2022

Diamondbacks

W 16-7

Away

8/21/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-4

Away

8/22/2022

Cubs

W 1-0

Away

8/23/2022

Cubs

L 2-0

Away

8/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/24/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/25/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/26/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/27/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/28/2022

Braves

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

8/20/2022

Brewers

W 6-5

Home

8/21/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Home

8/22/2022

Cardinals

L 1-0

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

W 2-0

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/24/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/26/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/27/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/28/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

Free Trial is available in the US only.

How To Watch

August
23
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates with first baseman Luis Arraez (2) the win over the Texas Rangers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Cardinals: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yimi Garcia (93) after the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro (30) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 22, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (32) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff