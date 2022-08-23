Cubs vs. Cardinals: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/23/2022

How to Watch Cubs vs. Cardinals in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/23/2022

Aug 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the third of a five-game series at Wrigley Field.

How to Stream Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals in Canada

Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network Canada

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

The Cardinals have scored 587 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

St. Louis is among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .329.

Chicago's .242 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

The Cubs score the 22nd-most runs in baseball (503 total, 4.2 per game).

Chicago is 15th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt is the bat to watch in the Cardinals lineup, leading the team in batting average (.337), home runs (31), and RBI (100).

Among all MLB batters, Goldschmidt ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Arenado is batting .297 with 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 42 walks.

Arenado is 17th in home runs and ninth in RBI in the major leagues.

Tommy Edman is batting .251 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Dylan Carlson is batting .242 with 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .248.

Contreras' home run total puts him 34th in MLB, and he ranks 74th in RBI.

Happ is batting .275 with 31 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 47 walks.

Happ ranks 92nd among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 60th in RBI.

Nico Hoerner has racked up a team-high batting average of .288.

Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with 22 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 58.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/19/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-1 Away 8/20/2022 Diamondbacks W 16-7 Away 8/21/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Away 8/22/2022 Cubs W 1-0 Away 8/23/2022 Cubs L 2-0 Away 8/23/2022 Cubs - Away 8/24/2022 Cubs - Away 8/25/2022 Cubs - Away 8/26/2022 Braves - Home 8/27/2022 Braves - Home 8/28/2022 Braves - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/19/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 8/20/2022 Brewers W 6-5 Home 8/21/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Home 8/22/2022 Cardinals L 1-0 Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals W 2-0 Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/24/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/25/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/26/2022 Brewers - Away 8/27/2022 Brewers - Away 8/28/2022 Brewers - Away

