Cubs vs. Cardinals: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/23/2022

How to Watch Cubs vs. Cardinals in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/23/2022
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the third of a five-game series at Wrigley Field.
How to Stream Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals in Canada
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network Canada
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your subscription today!
Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- The Cardinals have scored 587 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- St. Louis is among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .329.
- Chicago's .242 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
- The Cubs score the 22nd-most runs in baseball (503 total, 4.2 per game).
- Chicago is 15th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt is the bat to watch in the Cardinals lineup, leading the team in batting average (.337), home runs (31), and RBI (100).
- Among all MLB batters, Goldschmidt ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Arenado is batting .297 with 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 42 walks.
- Arenado is 17th in home runs and ninth in RBI in the major leagues.
- Tommy Edman is batting .251 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- Dylan Carlson is batting .242 with 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .248.
- Contreras' home run total puts him 34th in MLB, and he ranks 74th in RBI.
- Happ is batting .275 with 31 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 47 walks.
- Happ ranks 92nd among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 60th in RBI.
- Nico Hoerner has racked up a team-high batting average of .288.
- Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs with 22 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 58.
Cardinals and Cubs Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/19/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-1
Away
8/20/2022
Diamondbacks
W 16-7
Away
8/21/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-4
Away
8/22/2022
Cubs
W 1-0
Away
8/23/2022
Cubs
L 2-0
Away
8/23/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/24/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/25/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/26/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/27/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/28/2022
Braves
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/19/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
8/20/2022
Brewers
W 6-5
Home
8/21/2022
Brewers
L 5-2
Home
8/22/2022
Cardinals
L 1-0
Home
8/23/2022
Cardinals
W 2-0
Home
8/23/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/24/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/25/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/26/2022
Brewers
-
Away
8/27/2022
Brewers
-
Away
8/28/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
Free Trial is available in the US only.