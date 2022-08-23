How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Aug 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki (32) reacts after allowing a walk off single by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (not pictured) during the eleventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Wainwright starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Wrigley Field against Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET for the second game of a five-game series.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network Canada

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

The Cardinals have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (587 total runs).

The Cardinals' .329 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored 503 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals with 31 home runs and 100 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .337.

Including all hitters in baseball, Goldschmidt ranks third in homers and third in RBI.

Nolan Arenado has 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .299.

Arenado is 17th in home runs and ninth in RBI in the majors.

Tommy Edman is batting .251 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Dylan Carlson has 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .245.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras has been key for Chicago with 20 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Contreras is 34th in home runs and 74th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Ian Happ has 119 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Overall, Happ ranks 92nd in home runs and 60th in RBI this season.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .291 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 39 runs.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 58.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/18/2022 Rockies W 13-0 Home 8/19/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-1 Away 8/20/2022 Diamondbacks W 16-7 Away 8/21/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Away 8/22/2022 Cubs W 1-0 Away 8/23/2022 Cubs - Away 8/23/2022 Cubs - Away 8/24/2022 Cubs - Away 8/25/2022 Cubs - Away 8/26/2022 Braves - Home 8/27/2022 Braves - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/18/2022 Orioles W 3-2 Away 8/19/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 8/20/2022 Brewers W 6-5 Home 8/21/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Home 8/22/2022 Cardinals L 1-0 Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/24/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/25/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/26/2022 Brewers - Away 8/27/2022 Brewers - Away

