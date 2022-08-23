How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 20, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki (32) reacts after allowing a walk off single by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (not pictured) during the eleventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Wainwright starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Wrigley Field against Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET for the second game of a five-game series.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals' .257 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.
  • The Cardinals have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (587 total runs).
  • The Cardinals' .329 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored 503 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals with 31 home runs and 100 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .337.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Goldschmidt ranks third in homers and third in RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado has 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .299.
  • Arenado is 17th in home runs and ninth in RBI in the majors.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .251 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson has 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .245.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras has been key for Chicago with 20 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.
  • Contreras is 34th in home runs and 74th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Ian Happ has 119 hits and an OBP of .351 to go with a slugging percentage of .449 this season.
  • Overall, Happ ranks 92nd in home runs and 60th in RBI this season.
  • Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .291 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 39 runs.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 22 and runs batted in with 58.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/18/2022

Rockies

W 13-0

Home

8/19/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-1

Away

8/20/2022

Diamondbacks

W 16-7

Away

8/21/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-4

Away

8/22/2022

Cubs

W 1-0

Away

8/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/24/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/25/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/26/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/27/2022

Braves

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/18/2022

Orioles

W 3-2

Away

8/19/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

8/20/2022

Brewers

W 6-5

Home

8/21/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Home

8/22/2022

Cardinals

L 1-0

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/24/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/26/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/27/2022

Brewers

-

Away

How To Watch

August
23
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
MLB

