How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Aug 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will meet on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB with a .256 batting average.

The Cardinals are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (587 total).

The Cardinals are third in the league with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

The Cubs have scored 505 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 31 home runs and 100 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .337.

In all of MLB, Goldschmidt ranks third in home runs and third in RBI.

Arenado has 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .297.

Arenado ranks 17th in homers and ninth in RBI so far this season.

Tommy Edman is hitting .251 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Dylan Carlson has 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 35 walks while hitting .242.

Cubs Impact Players

Contreras has been key for Chicago with 20 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

In all of the major leagues, Contreras is 34th in home runs and 74th in RBI.

Ian Happ has collected 119 hits this season and has an OBP of .350. He's slugging .446 on the year.

Happ ranks 92nd among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 60th in RBI.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .288 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 40 runs.

Patrick Wisdom is batting .219 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 58 RBI.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/19/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-1 Away 8/20/2022 Diamondbacks W 16-7 Away 8/21/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Away 8/22/2022 Cubs W 1-0 Away 8/23/2022 Cubs L 2-0 Away 8/23/2022 Cubs - Away 8/24/2022 Cubs - Away 8/25/2022 Cubs - Away 8/26/2022 Braves - Home 8/27/2022 Braves - Home 8/28/2022 Braves - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/19/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 8/20/2022 Brewers W 6-5 Home 8/21/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Home 8/22/2022 Cardinals L 1-0 Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals W 2-0 Home 8/23/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/24/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/25/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/26/2022 Brewers - Away 8/27/2022 Brewers - Away 8/28/2022 Brewers - Away

