How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will meet on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB with a .256 batting average.
- The Cardinals are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (587 total).
- The Cardinals are third in the league with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- The Cubs have scored 505 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 31 home runs and 100 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .337.
- In all of MLB, Goldschmidt ranks third in home runs and third in RBI.
- Arenado has 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .297.
- Arenado ranks 17th in homers and ninth in RBI so far this season.
- Tommy Edman is hitting .251 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- Dylan Carlson has 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 35 walks while hitting .242.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras has been key for Chicago with 20 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.
- In all of the major leagues, Contreras is 34th in home runs and 74th in RBI.
- Ian Happ has collected 119 hits this season and has an OBP of .350. He's slugging .446 on the year.
- Happ ranks 92nd among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 60th in RBI.
- Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .288 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 40 runs.
- Patrick Wisdom is batting .219 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 58 RBI.
Cardinals and Cubs Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/19/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-1
Away
8/20/2022
Diamondbacks
W 16-7
Away
8/21/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-4
Away
8/22/2022
Cubs
W 1-0
Away
8/23/2022
Cubs
L 2-0
Away
8/23/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/24/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/25/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/26/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/27/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/28/2022
Braves
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/19/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
8/20/2022
Brewers
W 6-5
Home
8/21/2022
Brewers
L 5-2
Home
8/22/2022
Cardinals
L 1-0
Home
8/23/2022
Cardinals
W 2-0
Home
8/23/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/24/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/25/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/26/2022
Brewers
-
Away
8/27/2022
Brewers
-
Away
8/28/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
23
2022
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)