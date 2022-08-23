How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will meet on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET, with Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB with a .256 batting average.
  • The Cardinals are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (587 total).
  • The Cardinals are third in the league with an on-base percentage of .328.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs have scored 505 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 31 home runs and 100 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .337.
  • In all of MLB, Goldschmidt ranks third in home runs and third in RBI.
  • Arenado has 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .297.
  • Arenado ranks 17th in homers and ninth in RBI so far this season.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .251 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson has 24 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 35 walks while hitting .242.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras has been key for Chicago with 20 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Contreras is 34th in home runs and 74th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ has collected 119 hits this season and has an OBP of .350. He's slugging .446 on the year.
  • Happ ranks 92nd among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 60th in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .288 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 40 runs.
  • Patrick Wisdom is batting .219 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 58 RBI.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-1

Away

8/20/2022

Diamondbacks

W 16-7

Away

8/21/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-4

Away

8/22/2022

Cubs

W 1-0

Away

8/23/2022

Cubs

L 2-0

Away

8/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/24/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/25/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/26/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/27/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/28/2022

Braves

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

8/20/2022

Brewers

W 6-5

Home

8/21/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Home

8/22/2022

Cardinals

L 1-0

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

W 2-0

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/24/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/26/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/27/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/28/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
23
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates with first baseman Luis Arraez (2) the win over the Texas Rangers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Cardinals: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yimi Garcia (93) after the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro (30) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 21, 2022; Williamsport, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) rounds the bases while scoring a run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff