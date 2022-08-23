How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers will play on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with C.J. Cron and Marcus Semien among those expected to produce at the plate.
Rockies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Rockies lead the majors with a .262 batting average.
- The Rockies score the ninth-most runs in baseball (556 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Rockies' .323 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Rangers rank 16th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- The Rangers rank 14th in the league with 540 total runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron has posted a team-leading 23 home runs and has driven in 80 runs.
- Cron's home runs rank him 23rd in baseball, and he ranks 10th in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers is batting .285 with 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
- Rodgers is 125th in home runs and 50th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Charlie Blackmon has 18 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 27 walks while batting .266.
- Jose Iglesias leads the Rockies with a team-high batting average of .312.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 26 while driving in 62 runs.
- Seager's home run total places him 12th in MLB, and he is 34th in RBI.
- Semien has 115 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- Semien ranks 39th in home runs and 40th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (76) this season. He has a .253 batting average and a .450 slugging percentage.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .293. He's also hit 18 home runs with 54 RBI.
Rockies and Rangers Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/17/2022
Cardinals
L 5-1
Away
8/18/2022
Cardinals
L 13-0
Away
8/19/2022
Giants
W 7-4
Home
8/20/2022
Giants
W 4-3
Home
8/21/2022
Giants
L 9-8
Home
8/23/2022
Rangers
-
Home
8/24/2022
Rangers
-
Home
8/25/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/26/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/27/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/28/2022
Mets
-
Away
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/18/2022
Athletics
W 10-3
Home
8/19/2022
Twins
L 2-1
Away
8/20/2022
Twins
W 4-3
Away
8/21/2022
Twins
W 7-0
Away
8/22/2022
Twins
W 2-1
Away
8/23/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/24/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/26/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/27/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/28/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/30/2022
Astros
-
Home
