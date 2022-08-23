How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers will play on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with C.J. Cron and Marcus Semien among those expected to produce at the plate.

Rockies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rockies vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Rockies lead the majors with a .262 batting average.
  • The Rockies score the ninth-most runs in baseball (556 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Rockies' .323 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
  • The Rangers rank 16th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
  • The Rangers rank 14th in the league with 540 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron has posted a team-leading 23 home runs and has driven in 80 runs.
  • Cron's home runs rank him 23rd in baseball, and he ranks 10th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .285 with 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Rodgers is 125th in home runs and 50th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 18 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 27 walks while batting .266.
  • Jose Iglesias leads the Rockies with a team-high batting average of .312.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 26 while driving in 62 runs.
  • Seager's home run total places him 12th in MLB, and he is 34th in RBI.
  • Semien has 115 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
  • Semien ranks 39th in home runs and 40th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (76) this season. He has a .253 batting average and a .450 slugging percentage.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .293. He's also hit 18 home runs with 54 RBI.

Rockies and Rangers Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/17/2022

Cardinals

L 5-1

Away

8/18/2022

Cardinals

L 13-0

Away

8/19/2022

Giants

W 7-4

Home

8/20/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

8/21/2022

Giants

L 9-8

Home

8/23/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/25/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/26/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/18/2022

Athletics

W 10-3

Home

8/19/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

8/20/2022

Twins

W 4-3

Away

8/21/2022

Twins

W 7-0

Away

8/22/2022

Twins

W 2-1

Away

8/23/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/24/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/26/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/27/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/30/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
23
2022

Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates with first baseman Luis Arraez (2) the win over the Texas Rangers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yimi Garcia (93) after the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro (30) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 22, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (32) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino (44) and center fielder Nick Senzel (15) and right fielder Jake Fraley (27) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Reds won 10-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 21, 2022; Williamsport, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) rounds the bases while scoring a run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff