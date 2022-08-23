How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Aug 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers will play on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with C.J. Cron and Marcus Semien among those expected to produce at the plate.

Rockies vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Rockies vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Rockies lead the majors with a .262 batting average.

The Rockies score the ninth-most runs in baseball (556 total, 4.5 per game).

The Rockies' .323 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Rangers rank 16th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

The Rangers rank 14th in the league with 540 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron has posted a team-leading 23 home runs and has driven in 80 runs.

Cron's home runs rank him 23rd in baseball, and he ranks 10th in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .285 with 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks.

Rodgers is 125th in home runs and 50th in RBI in the big leagues.

Charlie Blackmon has 18 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 27 walks while batting .266.

Jose Iglesias leads the Rockies with a team-high batting average of .312.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 26 while driving in 62 runs.

Seager's home run total places him 12th in MLB, and he is 34th in RBI.

Semien has 115 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Semien ranks 39th in home runs and 40th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (76) this season. He has a .253 batting average and a .450 slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .293. He's also hit 18 home runs with 54 RBI.

Rockies and Rangers Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/17/2022 Cardinals L 5-1 Away 8/18/2022 Cardinals L 13-0 Away 8/19/2022 Giants W 7-4 Home 8/20/2022 Giants W 4-3 Home 8/21/2022 Giants L 9-8 Home 8/23/2022 Rangers - Home 8/24/2022 Rangers - Home 8/25/2022 Mets - Away 8/26/2022 Mets - Away 8/27/2022 Mets - Away 8/28/2022 Mets - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/18/2022 Athletics W 10-3 Home 8/19/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 8/20/2022 Twins W 4-3 Away 8/21/2022 Twins W 7-0 Away 8/22/2022 Twins W 2-1 Away 8/23/2022 Rockies - Away 8/24/2022 Rockies - Away 8/26/2022 Tigers - Home 8/27/2022 Tigers - Home 8/28/2022 Tigers - Home 8/30/2022 Astros - Home

