How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Evan Longoria and the San Francisco Giants take the field on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Drew Hutchison, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.
Giants vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The Giants are 22nd in MLB with a .234 batting average.
- The Giants rank 12th in runs scored with 547, 4.5 per game.
- The Giants are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Tigers have scored 392 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .283.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 59 runs batted in.
- Flores ranks 56th in homers and 48th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Thairo Estrada's .264 batting average paces his team.
- Estrada ranks 125th in home runs and 87th in RBI so far this year.
- Joc Pederson has 18 home runs, best in the lineup.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 48 walks while batting .208.
Tigers Impact Players
- Javier Baez leads Detroit in batting average (.222), home runs (11) and runs batted in (45) this season.
- Baez ranks 125th in home runs and 111th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Harold Castro has 85 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.
- Castro is currently 246th in homers and 216th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Willi Castro is slashing .250/.294/.366 this season for the Tigers.
- Jeimer Candelario has 65 hits and an OBP of .258 to go with a slugging percentage of .331 this season.
Giants and Tigers Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/17/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-2
Home
8/18/2022
Diamondbacks
L 5-0
Home
8/19/2022
Rockies
L 7-4
Away
8/20/2022
Rockies
L 4-3
Away
8/21/2022
Rockies
W 9-8
Away
8/23/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/24/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/26/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/27/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/28/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/29/2022
Padres
-
Home
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/16/2022
Guardians
W 4-3
Away
8/17/2022
Guardians
L 8-4
Away
8/19/2022
Angels
L 1-0
Home
8/20/2022
Angels
W 4-3
Home
8/21/2022
Angels
W 4-0
Home
8/23/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/24/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/26/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/27/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/28/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/30/2022
Mariners
-
Home
