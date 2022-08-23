How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro (30) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Longoria and the San Francisco Giants take the field on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Drew Hutchison, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Giants vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Giants vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Giants are 22nd in MLB with a .234 batting average.

The Giants rank 12th in runs scored with 547, 4.5 per game.

The Giants are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Tigers have scored 392 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .283.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 59 runs batted in.

Flores ranks 56th in homers and 48th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Thairo Estrada's .264 batting average paces his team.

Estrada ranks 125th in home runs and 87th in RBI so far this year.

Joc Pederson has 18 home runs, best in the lineup.

Mike Yastrzemski has 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 48 walks while batting .208.

Tigers Impact Players

Javier Baez leads Detroit in batting average (.222), home runs (11) and runs batted in (45) this season.

Baez ranks 125th in home runs and 111th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Harold Castro has 85 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Castro is currently 246th in homers and 216th in RBI in the big leagues.

Willi Castro is slashing .250/.294/.366 this season for the Tigers.

Jeimer Candelario has 65 hits and an OBP of .258 to go with a slugging percentage of .331 this season.

Giants and Tigers Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/17/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home 8/18/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home 8/19/2022 Rockies L 7-4 Away 8/20/2022 Rockies L 4-3 Away 8/21/2022 Rockies W 9-8 Away 8/23/2022 Tigers - Away 8/24/2022 Tigers - Away 8/26/2022 Twins - Away 8/27/2022 Twins - Away 8/28/2022 Twins - Away 8/29/2022 Padres - Home

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/16/2022 Guardians W 4-3 Away 8/17/2022 Guardians L 8-4 Away 8/19/2022 Angels L 1-0 Home 8/20/2022 Angels W 4-3 Home 8/21/2022 Angels W 4-0 Home 8/23/2022 Giants - Home 8/24/2022 Giants - Home 8/26/2022 Rangers - Away 8/27/2022 Rangers - Away 8/28/2022 Rangers - Away 8/30/2022 Mariners - Home

