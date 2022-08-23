How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates with first baseman Luis Arraez (2) the win over the Texas Rangers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates with first baseman Luis Arraez (2) the win over the Texas Rangers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Sanchez takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).
  • The Astros score the sixth-most runs in baseball (565 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Astros rank ninth in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Twins' .249 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
  • The Twins have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 528 (4.4 per game).
  • The Twins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .319.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has a team- leading batting average of .296, and paces the Astros in long balls with 31.
  • Alvarez is third in home runs and 11th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Alex Bregman has 33 doubles, 18 home runs and 65 walks while batting .261.
  • Bregman ranks 41st in homers and 20th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Tucker has a team-high 82 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve has 26 doubles, 20 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .275.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads Minnesota in batting average (.327) this season while adding seven home runs and 40 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Arraez's home run total ranks 193rd and his RBI tally ranks 146th.
  • Jorge Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in with 55 while batting .236 with 15 homers.
  • Overall, Polanco ranks 70th in homers and 66th in RBI this season.
  • Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs with 28. He's driven in 51 runs and is slugging .526.
  • Carlos Correa has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .352. He's slugging .431 on the year.

Astros and Twins Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/17/2022

White Sox

W 3-2

Away

8/18/2022

White Sox

W 21-5

Away

8/19/2022

Braves

L 6-2

Away

8/20/2022

Braves

L 5-4

Away

8/21/2022

Braves

W 5-4

Away

8/23/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/24/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/25/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/26/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/27/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/28/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/17/2022

Royals

W 4-0

Home

8/19/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

8/20/2022

Rangers

L 4-3

Home

8/21/2022

Rangers

L 7-0

Home

8/22/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Home

8/23/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/24/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/25/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/26/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/27/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/28/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
23
2022

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates with first baseman Luis Arraez (2) the win over the Texas Rangers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Cardinals: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yimi Garcia (93) after the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro (30) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 22, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (32) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff