How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Aaron Sanchez takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Twins Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.245).
- The Astros score the sixth-most runs in baseball (565 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Astros rank ninth in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' .249 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- The Twins have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 528 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .319.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez has a team- leading batting average of .296, and paces the Astros in long balls with 31.
- Alvarez is third in home runs and 11th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Alex Bregman has 33 doubles, 18 home runs and 65 walks while batting .261.
- Bregman ranks 41st in homers and 20th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Tucker has a team-high 82 runs batted in.
- Jose Altuve has 26 doubles, 20 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .275.
Twins Impact Players
- Luis Arraez leads Minnesota in batting average (.327) this season while adding seven home runs and 40 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Arraez's home run total ranks 193rd and his RBI tally ranks 146th.
- Jorge Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in with 55 while batting .236 with 15 homers.
- Overall, Polanco ranks 70th in homers and 66th in RBI this season.
- Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in home runs with 28. He's driven in 51 runs and is slugging .526.
- Carlos Correa has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .352. He's slugging .431 on the year.
Astros and Twins Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/17/2022
White Sox
W 3-2
Away
8/18/2022
White Sox
W 21-5
Away
8/19/2022
Braves
L 6-2
Away
8/20/2022
Braves
L 5-4
Away
8/21/2022
Braves
W 5-4
Away
8/23/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/24/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/25/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/26/2022
Orioles
-
Home
8/27/2022
Orioles
-
Home
8/28/2022
Orioles
-
Home
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/17/2022
Royals
W 4-0
Home
8/19/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Home
8/20/2022
Rangers
L 4-3
Home
8/21/2022
Rangers
L 7-0
Home
8/22/2022
Rangers
L 2-1
Home
8/23/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/24/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/25/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/26/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/27/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/28/2022
Giants
-
Home
How To Watch
August
23
2022
Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
