How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 22, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (32) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Mark Canha hit the field in the final game of a two-game series against Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees, on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.
  • The Yankees are the second-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.0 runs per game (617 total).
  • The Yankees are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
  • The Mets have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
  • The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 592 total runs this season.
  • The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .329.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (47) and runs batted in (103).
  • Including all batters in MLB, Judge ranks first in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is batting .221 with 19 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Rizzo ranks eighth in home runs and 27th in RBI so far this season.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .281 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks.
  • Andrew Benintendi leads the team in batting average with a mark of .303.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (30) and runs batted in (102) this season while batting .268.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Alonso is sixth in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has 131 hits and an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .457 this season.
  • Lindor ranks 32nd among all hitters in MLB in homers, and fifth in RBI.
  • Starling Marte has 125 hits this season and a slash line of .293/.345/.464.
  • Brandon Nimmo has collected 118 hits this season and has an OBP of .354. He's slugging .415 on the year.

Yankees and Mets Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/18/2022

Blue Jays

L 9-2

Home

8/19/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-0

Home

8/20/2022

Blue Jays

L 5-2

Home

8/21/2022

Blue Jays

W 4-2

Home

8/22/2022

Mets

W 4-2

Home

8/23/2022

Mets

-

Home

8/25/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/26/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/28/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Phillies

W 7-2

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

W 8-2

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

L 4-1

Away

8/21/2022

Phillies

W 10-9

Away

8/22/2022

Yankees

L 4-2

Away

8/23/2022

Yankees

-

Away

8/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/27/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

How To Watch

August
23
2022

New York Mets at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
