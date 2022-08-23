How to Watch New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and Mark Canha hit the field in the final game of a two-game series against Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees, on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Yankees vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Yankees' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.
- The Yankees are the second-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 5.0 runs per game (617 total).
- The Yankees are fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
- The Mets have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 592 total runs this season.
- The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .329.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (47) and runs batted in (103).
- Including all batters in MLB, Judge ranks first in home runs and first in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo is batting .221 with 19 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 52 walks.
- Rizzo ranks eighth in home runs and 27th in RBI so far this season.
- DJ LeMahieu is batting .281 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks.
- Andrew Benintendi leads the team in batting average with a mark of .303.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (30) and runs batted in (102) this season while batting .268.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Alonso is sixth in home runs and second in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor has 131 hits and an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .457 this season.
- Lindor ranks 32nd among all hitters in MLB in homers, and fifth in RBI.
- Starling Marte has 125 hits this season and a slash line of .293/.345/.464.
- Brandon Nimmo has collected 118 hits this season and has an OBP of .354. He's slugging .415 on the year.
Yankees and Mets Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/18/2022
Blue Jays
L 9-2
Home
8/19/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-0
Home
8/20/2022
Blue Jays
L 5-2
Home
8/21/2022
Blue Jays
W 4-2
Home
8/22/2022
Mets
W 4-2
Home
8/23/2022
Mets
-
Home
8/25/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/26/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/27/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/28/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/29/2022
Angels
-
Away
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/19/2022
Phillies
W 7-2
Away
8/20/2022
Phillies
W 8-2
Away
8/20/2022
Phillies
L 4-1
Away
8/21/2022
Phillies
W 10-9
Away
8/22/2022
Yankees
L 4-2
Away
8/23/2022
Yankees
-
Away
8/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/26/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/27/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/28/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
How To Watch
August
23
2022
New York Mets at New York Yankees
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:05
PM/EST
