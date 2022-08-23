How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/22/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Miguel Rojas and Sean Murphy will be among the star attractions when the Miami Marlins face the Oakland Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.
Marlins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 22, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Marlins vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Marlins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
- The Marlins score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (444 total, 3.7 per game).
- The Marlins rank 26th in the league with an on-base percentage of .297.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .216.
- The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 414 (3.4 per game).
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .280 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins in home runs (15), runs batted in (48) and has posted a team-best batting average of .236.
- Aguilar's home runs rank him 69th in MLB, and he is 93rd in RBI.
- Rojas is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Rojas is 220th in home runs in the majors and 215th in RBI.
- Jon Berti is hitting .265 with 13 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 walks.
- Joey Wendle has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .257.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy is batting .252 with 53 RBI, both of which are tops among Oakland hitters this season.
- In all of baseball, Murphy is 55th in homers and 71st in RBI.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 while driving in 49 runs and slugging .434.
- Brown is 50th in homers and 87th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Tony Kemp has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .307 this season.
- Chad Pinder has 68 hits and an OBP of .263 to go with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.
Marlins and Athletics Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/16/2022
Padres
W 4-3
Home
8/17/2022
Padres
L 10-3
Home
8/19/2022
Dodgers
L 2-1
Away
8/20/2022
Dodgers
L 7-0
Away
8/21/2022
Dodgers
L 10-3
Away
8/22/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/23/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/24/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/26/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/27/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/28/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/17/2022
Rangers
W 7-2
Away
8/18/2022
Rangers
L 10-3
Away
8/19/2022
Mariners
L 10-2
Home
8/20/2022
Mariners
W 4-3
Home
8/21/2022
Mariners
W 5-3
Home
8/22/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/23/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/24/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/25/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/26/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/27/2022
Yankees
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
22
2022
Miami Marlins at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)