How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/22/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 21, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Sean Murphy (12) gestures safe after crossing home plate before the call is reviewed and overturned to be ruled out against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Rojas and Sean Murphy will be among the star attractions when the Miami Marlins face the Oakland Athletics on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland Coliseum.

Marlins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, August 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Marlins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Marlins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
  • The Marlins score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (444 total, 3.7 per game).
  • The Marlins rank 26th in the league with an on-base percentage of .297.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .216.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 414 (3.4 per game).
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .280 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins in home runs (15), runs batted in (48) and has posted a team-best batting average of .236.
  • Aguilar's home runs rank him 69th in MLB, and he is 93rd in RBI.
  • Rojas is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
  • Rojas is 220th in home runs in the majors and 215th in RBI.
  • Jon Berti is hitting .265 with 13 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 walks.
  • Joey Wendle has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .257.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy is batting .252 with 53 RBI, both of which are tops among Oakland hitters this season.
  • In all of baseball, Murphy is 55th in homers and 71st in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 while driving in 49 runs and slugging .434.
  • Brown is 50th in homers and 87th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .307 this season.
  • Chad Pinder has 68 hits and an OBP of .263 to go with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Marlins and Athletics Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/16/2022

Padres

W 4-3

Home

8/17/2022

Padres

L 10-3

Home

8/19/2022

Dodgers

L 2-1

Away

8/20/2022

Dodgers

L 7-0

Away

8/21/2022

Dodgers

L 10-3

Away

8/22/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/24/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/17/2022

Rangers

W 7-2

Away

8/18/2022

Rangers

L 10-3

Away

8/19/2022

Mariners

L 10-2

Home

8/20/2022

Mariners

W 4-3

Home

8/21/2022

Mariners

W 5-3

Home

8/22/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/23/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/24/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/25/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/26/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/27/2022

Yankees

-

Home

