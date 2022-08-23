How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino (44) and center fielder Nick Senzel (15) and right fielder Jake Fraley (27) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Reds won 10-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies will send a hot-hitting Nicholas Castellanos to the plate against the Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs meet on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .251 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.
  • The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (562 total runs).
  • The Phillies' .314 on-base percentage is 15th in the league.
  • The Reds' .240 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Reds have scored 510 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Reds have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber has put up a team-high 34 home runs and has driven in 71 runs.
  • In all of MLB, Schwarber is second in homers and 22nd in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .246 with 22 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Hoskins is 12th in home runs and 44th in RBI.
  • J.T. Realmuto is batting .268 with 20 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-leading batting average of .292.

Reds Impact Players

  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.264) and runs batted in (55) this season while also slugging six homers.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Farmer ranks 219th in home runs and 66th in RBI.
  • Nick Senzel is batting .244 with an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .321 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Senzel ranks 275th in home runs and 271st in RBI.
  • Jonathan India is slashing .245/.311/.394 this season for the Reds.
  • Mike Moustakas has collected 52 hits this season and has an OBP of .292. He's slugging .339 on the year.

Phillies and Reds Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Mets

L 7-2

Home

8/20/2022

Mets

L 8-2

Home

8/20/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Home

8/21/2022

Mets

L 10-9

Home

8/22/2022

Reds

W 4-1

Home

8/23/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/24/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/25/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/26/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/27/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/28/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/17/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Home

8/19/2022

Pirates

L 5-4

Away

8/20/2022

Pirates

W 10-1

Away

8/21/2022

Pirates

W 9-5

Away

8/22/2022

Phillies

L 4-1

Away

8/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/25/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/26/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

How To Watch

August
23
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
