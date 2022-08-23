How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies will send a hot-hitting Nicholas Castellanos to the plate against the Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs meet on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .251 batting average is ninth-best in the majors.
- The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (562 total runs).
- The Phillies' .314 on-base percentage is 15th in the league.
- The Reds' .240 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- The Reds have scored 510 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber has put up a team-high 34 home runs and has driven in 71 runs.
- In all of MLB, Schwarber is second in homers and 22nd in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is hitting .246 with 22 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 60 walks.
- Including all MLB hitters, Hoskins is 12th in home runs and 44th in RBI.
- J.T. Realmuto is batting .268 with 20 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-leading batting average of .292.
Reds Impact Players
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.264) and runs batted in (55) this season while also slugging six homers.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Farmer ranks 219th in home runs and 66th in RBI.
- Nick Senzel is batting .244 with an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .321 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Senzel ranks 275th in home runs and 271st in RBI.
- Jonathan India is slashing .245/.311/.394 this season for the Reds.
- Mike Moustakas has collected 52 hits this season and has an OBP of .292. He's slugging .339 on the year.
Phillies and Reds Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/19/2022
Mets
L 7-2
Home
8/20/2022
Mets
L 8-2
Home
8/20/2022
Mets
W 4-1
Home
8/21/2022
Mets
L 10-9
Home
8/22/2022
Reds
W 4-1
Home
8/23/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/24/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/25/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/26/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/27/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/28/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/17/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Home
8/19/2022
Pirates
L 5-4
Away
8/20/2022
Pirates
W 10-1
Away
8/21/2022
Pirates
W 9-5
Away
8/22/2022
Phillies
L 4-1
Away
8/23/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/24/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/25/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/26/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/27/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
