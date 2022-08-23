How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his game winning walk off single with right fielder Ben Gamel (18) to defeat the Cincinnati Reds during the ninth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves square off against Rodolfo Castro and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday, at 7:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Braves rank ninth in the majors with a .251 batting average.
  • The Braves have the No. 3 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (602 total runs).
  • The Braves are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 441 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley leads the Braves with 31 long balls.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Riley ranks third in homers and 12th in RBI.
  • Olson has made the most of his opportunities as he leads his team with 83 RBI.
  • Olson ranks 12th in homers and sixth in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Dansby Swanson has put up a team-best batting average of .290.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 walks while batting .274.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .258 with 20 home runs and 46 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Reynolds is 34th in home runs and 106th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has 98 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .358 this season.
  • Hayes ranks 219th among all batters in the majors in homers, and 179th in RBI.
  • Ben Gamel has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.
  • Michael Chavis is batting .246 with an OBP of .278 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/18/2022

Mets

W 3-2

Home

8/19/2022

Astros

W 6-2

Home

8/20/2022

Astros

W 5-4

Home

8/21/2022

Astros

L 5-4

Home

8/22/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

8/23/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/28/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/30/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/18/2022

Red Sox

W 8-2

Home

8/19/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Home

8/20/2022

Reds

L 10-1

Home

8/21/2022

Reds

L 9-5

Home

8/22/2022

Braves

L 2-1

Home

8/23/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/24/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/26/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/27/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/29/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
23
2022

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
