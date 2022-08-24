How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Aug 21, 2022; Williamsport, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) rounds the bases while scoring a run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Giolito and Spenser Watkins are the projected starters when the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles face off on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The White Sox rank fourth in the majors with a .259 batting average.

The White Sox rank 19th in runs scored with 516, 4.2 per game.

The White Sox rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Orioles' .239 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

The Orioles rank 16th in the league with 525 total runs scored this season.

The Orioles have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 home runs and has put up a team-high batting average of .310.

Of all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs place him 81st, and his RBI tally ranks him 54th.

Andrew Vaughn has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 60 runs batted in.

Vaughn is 92nd in homers and 45th in RBI so far this season.

Luis Robert has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .305.

Elvis Andrus has 25 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks while batting .235.

Orioles Impact Players

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with a .265 batting average. He's also hit 11 homers and has 49 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Mullins ranks 126th in homers and 89th in RBI.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs (21) and runs batted in (68) this season while batting .261.

Santander is 32nd in home runs and 28th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Austin Hays is slashing .257/.315/.426 this season for the Orioles.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .248 with an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.

White Sox and Orioles Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/18/2022 Astros L 21-5 Home 8/19/2022 Guardians L 5-2 Away 8/20/2022 Guardians W 2-0 Away 8/22/2022 Royals L 6-4 Away 8/23/2022 Orioles L 5-3 Away 8/24/2022 Orioles - Away 8/25/2022 Orioles - Away 8/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/28/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/30/2022 Royals - Home

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/18/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Home 8/19/2022 Red Sox W 15-10 Home 8/20/2022 Red Sox L 4-3 Home 8/21/2022 Red Sox W 5-3 Home 8/23/2022 White Sox W 5-3 Home 8/24/2022 White Sox - Home 8/25/2022 White Sox - Home 8/26/2022 Astros - Away 8/27/2022 Astros - Away 8/28/2022 Astros - Away 8/30/2022 Guardians - Away

Regional restrictions apply.