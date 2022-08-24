How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Lucas Giolito and Spenser Watkins are the projected starters when the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles face off on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
White Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
White Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The White Sox rank fourth in the majors with a .259 batting average.
- The White Sox rank 19th in runs scored with 516, 4.2 per game.
- The White Sox rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Orioles' .239 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- The Orioles rank 16th in the league with 525 total runs scored this season.
- The Orioles have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 home runs and has put up a team-high batting average of .310.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Abreu's home runs place him 81st, and his RBI tally ranks him 54th.
- Andrew Vaughn has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 60 runs batted in.
- Vaughn is 92nd in homers and 45th in RBI so far this season.
- Luis Robert has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .305.
- Elvis Andrus has 25 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks while batting .235.
Orioles Impact Players
- Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with a .265 batting average. He's also hit 11 homers and has 49 RBI.
- In all of the major leagues, Mullins ranks 126th in homers and 89th in RBI.
- Anthony Santander leads Baltimore in home runs (21) and runs batted in (68) this season while batting .261.
- Santander is 32nd in home runs and 28th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Austin Hays is slashing .257/.315/.426 this season for the Orioles.
- Ryan Mountcastle is batting .248 with an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.
White Sox and Orioles Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/18/2022
Astros
L 21-5
Home
8/19/2022
Guardians
L 5-2
Away
8/20/2022
Guardians
W 2-0
Away
8/22/2022
Royals
L 6-4
Away
8/23/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Away
8/24/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/25/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/26/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/27/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/28/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/30/2022
Royals
-
Home
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/18/2022
Cubs
L 3-2
Home
8/19/2022
Red Sox
W 15-10
Home
8/20/2022
Red Sox
L 4-3
Home
8/21/2022
Red Sox
W 5-3
Home
8/23/2022
White Sox
W 5-3
Home
8/24/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/25/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/26/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/27/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/28/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/30/2022
Guardians
-
Away
On: FOX Sports Networks
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore Orioles
August
24
7:05
PM/EST