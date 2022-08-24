How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rafael Devers will lead the Boston Red Sox into a matchup with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays have the second-best batting average in the majors (.262).
- The Blue Jays have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (573 total runs).
- The Blue Jays' .325 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
- The Red Sox have scored 551 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Guerrero leads the Blue Jays in home runs (26) and runs batted in (75).
- Including all batters in the majors, Guerrero ranks 13th in homers and 16th in RBI.
- George Springer is batting .271 with 16 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks.
- Springer ranks 43rd in homers and 71st in RBI so far this year.
- Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays' lineup with a .298 batting average.
- Bo Bichette is batting .259 with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Devers leads Boston in home runs with 25, runs batted in with 64 and his batting average of .300 is also best on his team.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Devers' home run total ranks 18th and his RBI tally is 31st.
- Alex Verdugo is batting .278 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
- Among all MLB batters, Verdugo is 195th in home runs and 54th in RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts has 129 hits this season and a slash line of .298/.369/.439.
- Tommy Pham has collected 101 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .395 on the year.
Blue Jays and Red Sox Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/18/2022
Yankees
W 9-2
Away
8/19/2022
Yankees
W 4-0
Away
8/20/2022
Yankees
W 5-2
Away
8/21/2022
Yankees
L 4-2
Away
8/23/2022
Red Sox
W 9-3
Away
8/24/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/25/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/26/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/27/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/28/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/29/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/18/2022
Pirates
L 8-2
Away
8/19/2022
Orioles
L 15-10
Away
8/20/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Away
8/21/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Away
8/23/2022
Blue Jays
L 9-3
Home
8/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/25/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/26/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/27/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/28/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/29/2022
Twins
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
Watch Live With: FUBOTV
On: NESN
Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox
August
24
7:10
PM/EST