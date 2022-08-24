How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Aug 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yimi Garcia (93) after the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Devers will lead the Boston Red Sox into a matchup with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Blue Jays have the second-best batting average in the majors (.262).

The Blue Jays have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (573 total runs).

The Blue Jays' .325 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

The Red Sox have scored 551 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Guerrero leads the Blue Jays in home runs (26) and runs batted in (75).

Including all batters in the majors, Guerrero ranks 13th in homers and 16th in RBI.

George Springer is batting .271 with 16 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks.

Springer ranks 43rd in homers and 71st in RBI so far this year.

Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays' lineup with a .298 batting average.

Bo Bichette is batting .259 with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Devers leads Boston in home runs with 25, runs batted in with 64 and his batting average of .300 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Devers' home run total ranks 18th and his RBI tally is 31st.

Alex Verdugo is batting .278 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Among all MLB batters, Verdugo is 195th in home runs and 54th in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts has 129 hits this season and a slash line of .298/.369/.439.

Tommy Pham has collected 101 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .395 on the year.

Blue Jays and Red Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/18/2022 Yankees W 9-2 Away 8/19/2022 Yankees W 4-0 Away 8/20/2022 Yankees W 5-2 Away 8/21/2022 Yankees L 4-2 Away 8/23/2022 Red Sox W 9-3 Away 8/24/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/25/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/26/2022 Angels - Home 8/27/2022 Angels - Home 8/28/2022 Angels - Home 8/29/2022 Cubs - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/18/2022 Pirates L 8-2 Away 8/19/2022 Orioles L 15-10 Away 8/20/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Away 8/21/2022 Orioles L 5-3 Away 8/23/2022 Blue Jays L 9-3 Home 8/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/25/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/26/2022 Rays - Home 8/27/2022 Rays - Home 8/28/2022 Rays - Home 8/29/2022 Twins - Away

