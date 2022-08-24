How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yimi Garcia (93) after the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Devers will lead the Boston Red Sox into a matchup with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays have the second-best batting average in the majors (.262).
  • The Blue Jays have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (573 total runs).
  • The Blue Jays' .325 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
  • The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
  • The Red Sox have scored 551 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero leads the Blue Jays in home runs (26) and runs batted in (75).
  • Including all batters in the majors, Guerrero ranks 13th in homers and 16th in RBI.
  • George Springer is batting .271 with 16 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Springer ranks 43rd in homers and 71st in RBI so far this year.
  • Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays' lineup with a .298 batting average.
  • Bo Bichette is batting .259 with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Devers leads Boston in home runs with 25, runs batted in with 64 and his batting average of .300 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Devers' home run total ranks 18th and his RBI tally is 31st.
  • Alex Verdugo is batting .278 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Verdugo is 195th in home runs and 54th in RBI.
  • Xander Bogaerts has 129 hits this season and a slash line of .298/.369/.439.
  • Tommy Pham has collected 101 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .395 on the year.

Blue Jays and Red Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/18/2022

Yankees

W 9-2

Away

8/19/2022

Yankees

W 4-0

Away

8/20/2022

Yankees

W 5-2

Away

8/21/2022

Yankees

L 4-2

Away

8/23/2022

Red Sox

W 9-3

Away

8/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/26/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/27/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/28/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/18/2022

Pirates

L 8-2

Away

8/19/2022

Orioles

L 15-10

Away

8/20/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Away

8/21/2022

Orioles

L 5-3

Away

8/23/2022

Blue Jays

L 9-3

Home

8/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/25/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/26/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/27/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/28/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/29/2022

Twins

-

Away

MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
