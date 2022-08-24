How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in the fourth of a five-game series, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Cardinals have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.258).
- The Cardinals score the fourth-most runs in baseball (600 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Cardinals' .330 on-base percentage ranks second-best in the league.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- The Cubs have scored 508 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
Cardinals Impact Players
- Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals with 31 home runs and 100 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .335.
- In all of MLB, Goldschmidt ranks third in homers and third in RBI.
- Nolan Arenado is batting .301 with 33 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 42 walks.
- Arenado is 13th in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Tommy Edman is batting .252 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 39 walks.
- Dylan Carlson has 24 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 35 walks while batting .243.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras has been key for Chicago with 20 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.
- In all of the major leagues, Contreras is 34th in homers and 76th in RBI.
- Ian Happ has collected 119 hits this season and has an OBP of .349. He's slugging .444 on the year.
- Among all MLB batters, Happ is 92nd in homers and 62nd in RBI.
- Nico Hoerner's batting average of .286 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Patrick Wisdom is batting .220 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 58 RBI.
Cardinals and Cubs Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/20/2022
Diamondbacks
W 16-7
Away
8/21/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-4
Away
8/22/2022
Cubs
W 1-0
Away
8/23/2022
Cubs
L 2-0
Away
8/23/2022
Cubs
W 13-3
Away
8/24/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/25/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/26/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/27/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/28/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/29/2022
Reds
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/20/2022
Brewers
W 6-5
Home
8/21/2022
Brewers
L 5-2
Home
8/22/2022
Cardinals
L 1-0
Home
8/23/2022
Cardinals
W 2-0
Home
8/23/2022
Cardinals
L 13-3
Home
8/24/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/25/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/26/2022
Brewers
-
Away
8/27/2022
Brewers
-
Away
8/28/2022
Brewers
-
Away
8/29/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
