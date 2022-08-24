How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrate defeating the Texas Rangers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to get to Jose Urena when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, in the final game of a two-game series at Coors Field.

Rangers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Rangers rank 15th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
  • The Rangers rank 13th in runs scored with 546, 4.4 per game.
  • The Rangers' .304 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.
  • The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .263 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 563.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager has launched a team-high 26 home runs.
  • Seager is 12th in homers and 36th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Marcus Semien has 19 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .236.
  • Semien is 34th in homers and 35th in RBI in the majors.
  • Adolis Garcia has racked up a team-best 77 runs batted in.
  • Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .292 batting average.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (24) and runs batted in (83) this season while batting .270.
  • In all of MLB, Cron ranks 20th in homers and seventh in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 118 hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .442 on the year.
  • Blackmon is 57th in homers and 25th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 124 hits this season and a slash line of .282/.333/.428.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .308. He's also hit three home runs with 47 RBI.

Rangers and Rockies Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

8/20/2022

Twins

W 4-3

Away

8/21/2022

Twins

W 7-0

Away

8/22/2022

Twins

W 2-1

Away

8/23/2022

Rockies

L 7-6

Away

8/24/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/26/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/27/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/30/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/31/2022

Astros

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/18/2022

Cardinals

L 13-0

Away

8/19/2022

Giants

W 7-4

Home

8/20/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

8/21/2022

Giants

L 9-8

Home

8/23/2022

Rangers

W 7-6

Home

8/24/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/25/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/26/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/30/2022

Braves

-

Away

Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies

August
24
3:10
PM/EST
USATSI_18901865
