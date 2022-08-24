How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Aug 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrate defeating the Texas Rangers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to get to Jose Urena when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, in the final game of a two-game series at Coors Field.

Rangers vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Rangers vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Rangers rank 15th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

The Rangers rank 13th in runs scored with 546, 4.4 per game.

The Rangers' .304 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.

The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .263 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 563.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager has launched a team-high 26 home runs.

Seager is 12th in homers and 36th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Marcus Semien has 19 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .236.

Semien is 34th in homers and 35th in RBI in the majors.

Adolis Garcia has racked up a team-best 77 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .292 batting average.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (24) and runs batted in (83) this season while batting .270.

In all of MLB, Cron ranks 20th in homers and seventh in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 118 hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .442 on the year.

Blackmon is 57th in homers and 25th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Brendan Rodgers has 124 hits this season and a slash line of .282/.333/.428.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .308. He's also hit three home runs with 47 RBI.

Rangers and Rockies Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/19/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 8/20/2022 Twins W 4-3 Away 8/21/2022 Twins W 7-0 Away 8/22/2022 Twins W 2-1 Away 8/23/2022 Rockies L 7-6 Away 8/24/2022 Rockies - Away 8/26/2022 Tigers - Home 8/27/2022 Tigers - Home 8/28/2022 Tigers - Home 8/30/2022 Astros - Home 8/31/2022 Astros - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/18/2022 Cardinals L 13-0 Away 8/19/2022 Giants W 7-4 Home 8/20/2022 Giants W 4-3 Home 8/21/2022 Giants L 9-8 Home 8/23/2022 Rangers W 7-6 Home 8/24/2022 Rangers - Home 8/25/2022 Mets - Away 8/26/2022 Mets - Away 8/27/2022 Mets - Away 8/28/2022 Mets - Away 8/30/2022 Braves - Away

