How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro (30) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will try to get the better of Matt Manning, the Detroit Tigers' named starter, on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Giants vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .233 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Giants have the No. 11 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (550 total runs).
  • The Giants are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 393 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .282 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has collected a team-leading 59 runs batted in.
  • In all of baseball, Flores is 57th in home runs and 49th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .261 to lead the lineup.
  • Estrada ranks 126th in homers and 89th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Joc Pederson has 18 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .207 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 50 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez is batting .224 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI. All three of those stats lead Detroit hitters this season.
  • Baez ranks 126th in homers and 113th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Harold Castro is batting .280 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Castro ranks 249th in home runs and 218th in RBI.
  • Willi Castro is slashing .247/.291/.362 this season for the Tigers.
  • Jeimer Candelario has 65 hits and an OBP of .255 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.

Giants and Tigers Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/18/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-0

Home

8/19/2022

Rockies

L 7-4

Away

8/20/2022

Rockies

L 4-3

Away

8/21/2022

Rockies

W 9-8

Away

8/23/2022

Tigers

W 3-1

Away

8/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

8/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/27/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/28/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/29/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/17/2022

Guardians

L 8-4

Away

8/19/2022

Angels

L 1-0

Home

8/20/2022

Angels

W 4-3

Home

8/21/2022

Angels

W 4-0

Home

8/23/2022

Giants

L 3-1

Home

8/24/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/26/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/27/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/28/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/30/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/31/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
24
2022

San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
