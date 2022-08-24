How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will try to get the better of Matt Manning, the Detroit Tigers' named starter, on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Giants vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Giants vs. Tigers Batting Stats
- The Giants' .233 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants have the No. 11 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (550 total runs).
- The Giants are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 393 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .282 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has collected a team-leading 59 runs batted in.
- In all of baseball, Flores is 57th in home runs and 49th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .261 to lead the lineup.
- Estrada ranks 126th in homers and 89th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Joc Pederson has 18 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .207 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 50 walks.
Tigers Impact Players
- Javier Baez is batting .224 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI. All three of those stats lead Detroit hitters this season.
- Baez ranks 126th in homers and 113th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Harold Castro is batting .280 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Castro ranks 249th in home runs and 218th in RBI.
- Willi Castro is slashing .247/.291/.362 this season for the Tigers.
- Jeimer Candelario has 65 hits and an OBP of .255 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.
Giants and Tigers Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/18/2022
Diamondbacks
L 5-0
Home
8/19/2022
Rockies
L 7-4
Away
8/20/2022
Rockies
L 4-3
Away
8/21/2022
Rockies
W 9-8
Away
8/23/2022
Tigers
W 3-1
Away
8/24/2022
Tigers
-
Away
8/26/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/27/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/28/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/29/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/30/2022
Padres
-
Home
Tigers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/17/2022
Guardians
L 8-4
Away
8/19/2022
Angels
L 1-0
Home
8/20/2022
Angels
W 4-3
Home
8/21/2022
Angels
W 4-0
Home
8/23/2022
Giants
L 3-1
Home
8/24/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/26/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/27/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/28/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/30/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/31/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
24
2022
San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)