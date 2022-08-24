How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro (30) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will try to get the better of Matt Manning, the Detroit Tigers' named starter, on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The Giants' .233 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants have the No. 11 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (550 total runs).

The Giants are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 393 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .282 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has collected a team-leading 59 runs batted in.

In all of baseball, Flores is 57th in home runs and 49th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada is batting .261 to lead the lineup.

Estrada ranks 126th in homers and 89th in RBI in the big leagues.

Joc Pederson has 18 home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .207 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 50 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Javier Baez is batting .224 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI. All three of those stats lead Detroit hitters this season.

Baez ranks 126th in homers and 113th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Harold Castro is batting .280 with an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Castro ranks 249th in home runs and 218th in RBI.

Willi Castro is slashing .247/.291/.362 this season for the Tigers.

Jeimer Candelario has 65 hits and an OBP of .255 to go with a slugging percentage of .328 this season.

Giants and Tigers Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/18/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home 8/19/2022 Rockies L 7-4 Away 8/20/2022 Rockies L 4-3 Away 8/21/2022 Rockies W 9-8 Away 8/23/2022 Tigers W 3-1 Away 8/24/2022 Tigers - Away 8/26/2022 Twins - Away 8/27/2022 Twins - Away 8/28/2022 Twins - Away 8/29/2022 Padres - Home 8/30/2022 Padres - Home

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/17/2022 Guardians L 8-4 Away 8/19/2022 Angels L 1-0 Home 8/20/2022 Angels W 4-3 Home 8/21/2022 Angels W 4-0 Home 8/23/2022 Giants L 3-1 Home 8/24/2022 Giants - Home 8/26/2022 Rangers - Away 8/27/2022 Rangers - Away 8/28/2022 Rangers - Away 8/30/2022 Mariners - Home 8/31/2022 Mariners - Home

