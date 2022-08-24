How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Aug 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) after the Astros defeated the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros play Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Twins Batting Stats

The Astros have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).

The Astros are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (569 total).

The Astros' .319 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Twins have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

The Twins have scored 530 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Twins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .318.

Astros Impact Players

Bregman has 33 doubles, 19 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .266.

Of all hitters in baseball, Bregman's home runs rank him 40th, and his RBI tally ranks him 17th.

Yordan Alvarez has showcased his ability as a power hitter this season, as he leads his team with 31 home runs with a club-best .296 batting average.

Including all major league batters, Alvarez is third in homers and 12th in RBI.

Kyle Tucker has collected a team-best 82 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve is hitting .276 with 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 49 walks.

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .324. He's also hit seven home runs with 40 RBI.

Arraez's home run total places him 195th in the majors, and he ranks 147th in RBI.

Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in (55) this season. He's batting .236 while slugging .401.

Polanco is 70th in home runs and 69th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Carlos Correa has 99 hits this season and a slash line of .269/.351/.429.

Gio Urshela is batting .266 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Astros and Twins Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/18/2022 White Sox W 21-5 Away 8/19/2022 Braves L 6-2 Away 8/20/2022 Braves L 5-4 Away 8/21/2022 Braves W 5-4 Away 8/23/2022 Twins W 4-2 Home 8/24/2022 Twins - Home 8/25/2022 Twins - Home 8/26/2022 Orioles - Home 8/27/2022 Orioles - Home 8/28/2022 Orioles - Home 8/30/2022 Rangers - Away

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/19/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Home 8/20/2022 Rangers L 4-3 Home 8/21/2022 Rangers L 7-0 Home 8/22/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Home 8/23/2022 Astros L 4-2 Away 8/24/2022 Astros - Away 8/25/2022 Astros - Away 8/26/2022 Giants - Home 8/27/2022 Giants - Home 8/28/2022 Giants - Home 8/29/2022 Red Sox - Home

