How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) after the Astros defeated the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros play Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).
  • The Astros are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (569 total).
  • The Astros' .319 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.
  • The Twins have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
  • The Twins have scored 530 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Twins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .318.

Astros Impact Players

  • Bregman has 33 doubles, 19 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .266.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Bregman's home runs rank him 40th, and his RBI tally ranks him 17th.
  • Yordan Alvarez has showcased his ability as a power hitter this season, as he leads his team with 31 home runs with a club-best .296 batting average.
  • Including all major league batters, Alvarez is third in homers and 12th in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker has collected a team-best 82 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .276 with 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 49 walks.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a batting average of .324. He's also hit seven home runs with 40 RBI.
  • Arraez's home run total places him 195th in the majors, and he ranks 147th in RBI.
  • Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in (55) this season. He's batting .236 while slugging .401.
  • Polanco is 70th in home runs and 69th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Carlos Correa has 99 hits this season and a slash line of .269/.351/.429.
  • Gio Urshela is batting .266 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Astros and Twins Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/18/2022

White Sox

W 21-5

Away

8/19/2022

Braves

L 6-2

Away

8/20/2022

Braves

L 5-4

Away

8/21/2022

Braves

W 5-4

Away

8/23/2022

Twins

W 4-2

Home

8/24/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/25/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/26/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/27/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/28/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/30/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

8/20/2022

Rangers

L 4-3

Home

8/21/2022

Rangers

L 7-0

Home

8/22/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Home

8/23/2022

Astros

L 4-2

Away

8/24/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/25/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/26/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/27/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/28/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/29/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros

August
24
8:10
PM/EST
