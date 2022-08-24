How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Aug 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) runs to first base for a RBI single in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins face Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Marlins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Marlins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).

The Marlins have the No. 27 offense in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (447 total runs).

The Marlins are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .297.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .216.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 414 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .280 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

Aguilar paces the Marlins in home runs (15), runs batted in (48) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .236.

Aguilar's home runs rank him 70th in MLB, and he is 94th in RBI.

Miguel Rojas is batting .232 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.

Rojas is 219th in homers in the majors and 216th in RBI.

Jon Berti is batting .266 with 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 29 walks.

Joey Wendle has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .252.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .252 with 53 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 56th and his RBI tally is 71st.

Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 while driving in 49 runs and slugging .431.

Brown ranks 50th in home runs and 87th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.

Tony Kemp has 82 hits this season and a slash line of .223/.299/.307.

Chad Pinder has 68 hits and an OBP of .262 to go with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Marlins and Athletics Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/17/2022 Padres L 10-3 Home 8/19/2022 Dodgers L 2-1 Away 8/20/2022 Dodgers L 7-0 Away 8/21/2022 Dodgers L 10-3 Away 8/22/2022 Athletics W 3-0 Away 8/23/2022 Athletics - Away 8/24/2022 Athletics - Away 8/26/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/27/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/28/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/29/2022 Dodgers - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/18/2022 Rangers L 10-3 Away 8/19/2022 Mariners L 10-2 Home 8/20/2022 Mariners W 4-3 Home 8/21/2022 Mariners W 5-3 Home 8/22/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Home 8/23/2022 Marlins - Home 8/24/2022 Marlins - Home 8/25/2022 Yankees - Home 8/26/2022 Yankees - Home 8/27/2022 Yankees - Home 8/28/2022 Yankees - Home

Regional restrictions apply.