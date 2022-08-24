How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) runs to first base for a RBI single in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins face Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Marlins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.232).
  • The Marlins have the No. 27 offense in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (447 total runs).
  • The Marlins are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .297.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .216.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 414 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .280 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Aguilar paces the Marlins in home runs (15), runs batted in (48) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .236.
  • Aguilar's home runs rank him 70th in MLB, and he is 94th in RBI.
  • Miguel Rojas is batting .232 with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
  • Rojas is 219th in homers in the majors and 216th in RBI.
  • Jon Berti is batting .266 with 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 29 walks.
  • Joey Wendle has 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks while hitting .252.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy is batting .252 with 53 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 56th and his RBI tally is 71st.
  • Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 while driving in 49 runs and slugging .431.
  • Brown ranks 50th in home runs and 87th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.
  • Tony Kemp has 82 hits this season and a slash line of .223/.299/.307.
  • Chad Pinder has 68 hits and an OBP of .262 to go with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Marlins and Athletics Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/17/2022

Padres

L 10-3

Home

8/19/2022

Dodgers

L 2-1

Away

8/20/2022

Dodgers

L 7-0

Away

8/21/2022

Dodgers

L 10-3

Away

8/22/2022

Athletics

W 3-0

Away

8/23/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/24/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/18/2022

Rangers

L 10-3

Away

8/19/2022

Mariners

L 10-2

Home

8/20/2022

Mariners

W 4-3

Home

8/21/2022

Mariners

W 5-3

Home

8/22/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Home

8/23/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/24/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/25/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/26/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/27/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/28/2022

Yankees

-

Home

How To Watch

August
23
2022

Miami Marlins at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
