How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Miami Marlins third baseman Charles Leblanc (83) rounds the bases in front of Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) after hitting a solo home run during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins play Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .232 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Marlins are the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (452 total).
  • The Marlins' .297 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .216 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 417 (3.4 per game).
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .280 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Aguilar paces the Marlins with 15 home runs and 49 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .236.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Aguilar's home runs rank him 70th, and his RBI tally ranks him 89th.
  • Miguel Rojas is hitting .232 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
  • Rojas ranks 221st in homers and 218th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Jon Berti is hitting .266 with 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 29 walks.
  • Joey Wendle is hitting .248 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.255) and runs batted in (53) this season while also slugging 16 homers.
  • In all of baseball, Murphy ranks 57th in homers and 73rd in RBI.
  • Brown's 17 home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in 49 runs this season while slugging .427.
  • Among all major league hitters, Brown ranks 51st in home runs and 89th in RBI.
  • Tony Kemp has 82 hits this season and a slash line of .220/.296/.304.
  • Chad Pinder is batting .236 with an OBP of .262 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Marlins and Athletics Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Dodgers

L 2-1

Away

8/20/2022

Dodgers

L 7-0

Away

8/21/2022

Dodgers

L 10-3

Away

8/22/2022

Athletics

W 3-0

Away

8/23/2022

Athletics

W 5-3

Away

8/24/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/26/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/30/2022

Rays

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Mariners

L 10-2

Home

8/20/2022

Mariners

W 4-3

Home

8/21/2022

Mariners

W 5-3

Home

8/22/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Home

8/23/2022

Marlins

L 5-3

Home

8/24/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/25/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/26/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/27/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/28/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/30/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Miami Marlins at Oakland Athletics

August
24
3:37
PM/EST
