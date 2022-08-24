How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins play Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Marlins' .232 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Marlins are the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (452 total).
- The Marlins' .297 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .216 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 417 (3.4 per game).
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .280 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Marlins Impact Players
- Aguilar paces the Marlins with 15 home runs and 49 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .236.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Aguilar's home runs rank him 70th, and his RBI tally ranks him 89th.
- Miguel Rojas is hitting .232 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Rojas ranks 221st in homers and 218th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
- Jon Berti is hitting .266 with 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 29 walks.
- Joey Wendle is hitting .248 with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.255) and runs batted in (53) this season while also slugging 16 homers.
- In all of baseball, Murphy ranks 57th in homers and 73rd in RBI.
- Brown's 17 home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in 49 runs this season while slugging .427.
- Among all major league hitters, Brown ranks 51st in home runs and 89th in RBI.
- Tony Kemp has 82 hits this season and a slash line of .220/.296/.304.
- Chad Pinder is batting .236 with an OBP of .262 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
Marlins and Athletics Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/19/2022
Dodgers
L 2-1
Away
8/20/2022
Dodgers
L 7-0
Away
8/21/2022
Dodgers
L 10-3
Away
8/22/2022
Athletics
W 3-0
Away
8/23/2022
Athletics
W 5-3
Away
8/24/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/26/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/27/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/28/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/29/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/30/2022
Rays
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/19/2022
Mariners
L 10-2
Home
8/20/2022
Mariners
W 4-3
Home
8/21/2022
Mariners
W 5-3
Home
8/22/2022
Marlins
L 3-0
Home
8/23/2022
Marlins
L 5-3
Home
8/24/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/25/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/26/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/27/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/28/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/30/2022
Nationals
-
Away
