How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will see T.J. Zeuch at the rubber for the Cincinnati Reds in the third game of a four-game series, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Phillies vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .251 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (569 total).
- The Phillies are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Reds' .240 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- The Reds have scored 516 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).
Phillies Impact Players
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .244 with 22 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 61 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .338.
- Hoskins' home runs rank him 13th in MLB, and he is 45th in RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 34 home runs and 71 RBI.
- Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 23rd in RBI so far this year.
- J.T. Realmuto is hitting .268 with 20 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Bohm leads the Phillies with a .292 batting average.
Reds Impact Players
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.263) and runs batted in (55) this season while also slugging six homers.
- In all of MLB, Farmer ranks 221st in home runs and 69th in RBI.
- Nick Senzel has 74 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .320 this season.
- Senzel is currently 277th in homers and 275th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Jonathan India has 62 hits this season and a slash line of .244/.309/.394.
- Mike Moustakas has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .295. He's slugging .345 on the year.
Phillies and Reds Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/20/2022
Mets
L 8-2
Home
8/20/2022
Mets
W 4-1
Home
8/21/2022
Mets
L 10-9
Home
8/22/2022
Reds
W 4-1
Home
8/23/2022
Reds
W 7-6
Home
8/24/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/25/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/26/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/27/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/28/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/29/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/19/2022
Pirates
L 5-4
Away
8/20/2022
Pirates
W 10-1
Away
8/21/2022
Pirates
W 9-5
Away
8/22/2022
Phillies
L 4-1
Away
8/23/2022
Phillies
L 7-6
Away
8/24/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/25/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/26/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/27/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/29/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
Watch Live With: FUBOTV
On: NBC Sports Networks
Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies
August
24
7:05
PM/EST