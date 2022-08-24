How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) celebrates with catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) after hitting his second, three run home run of the game against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) celebrates with catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) after hitting his second, three run home run of the game against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will see T.J. Zeuch at the rubber for the Cincinnati Reds in the third game of a four-game series, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .251 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (569 total).
  • The Phillies are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Reds' .240 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Reds have scored 516 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .244 with 22 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 61 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .338.
  • Hoskins' home runs rank him 13th in MLB, and he is 45th in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 34 home runs and 71 RBI.
  • Schwarber ranks second in home runs and 23rd in RBI so far this year.
  • J.T. Realmuto is hitting .268 with 20 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Bohm leads the Phillies with a .292 batting average.

Reds Impact Players

  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.263) and runs batted in (55) this season while also slugging six homers.
  • In all of MLB, Farmer ranks 221st in home runs and 69th in RBI.
  • Nick Senzel has 74 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .320 this season.
  • Senzel is currently 277th in homers and 275th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Jonathan India has 62 hits this season and a slash line of .244/.309/.394.
  • Mike Moustakas has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .295. He's slugging .345 on the year.

Phillies and Reds Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/20/2022

Mets

L 8-2

Home

8/20/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Home

8/21/2022

Mets

L 10-9

Home

8/22/2022

Reds

W 4-1

Home

8/23/2022

Reds

W 7-6

Home

8/24/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/25/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/26/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/27/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/28/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/29/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Pirates

L 5-4

Away

8/20/2022

Pirates

W 10-1

Away

8/21/2022

Pirates

W 9-5

Away

8/22/2022

Phillies

L 4-1

Away

8/23/2022

Phillies

L 7-6

Away

8/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/25/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/26/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/29/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

Watch Live With: FUBOTV

On: NBC Sports Networks

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

August
24
7:05
PM/EST
Start your free trial today
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) celebrates with catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) and left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) after hitting his second, three run home run of the game against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 21, 2022; Williamsport, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) rounds the bases while scoring a run in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19-04-5303-1014x570
entertainment

How to Watch In Pursuit with John Walsh: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
1611846558900
entertainment

How to Watch Farmhouse Fixer, Season 2 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina
USATSI_15005038
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open, Qualifying Matches

By Kristofer Habbas
imago1012717471h
Golf

How to Watch CP Women's Open, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas
imago1012540763h
Hockey

How to Watch Japan vs United States, IIHF Women's Hockey

By Adam Childs
imago1013172049h
Golf

How to Watch Omega European Masters, First Round: Stream Golf Live Online

By Kristofer Habbas
USATSI_18117766
Soccer

How to Watch Oakland Roots SC at San Diego Loyal SC

By Rafael Urbina