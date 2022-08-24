How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Vaughn Grissom to the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs take the field on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Braves have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.251).
- The Braves score the third-most runs in baseball (608 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Braves rank 11th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 442 (3.6 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Braves Impact Players
- Austin Riley has swatted a team- leading 31 home runs.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Riley is third in home runs and 11th in RBI.
- Matt Olson has driven in the most runs for the Braves with 83 runs batted in.
- Among all MLB hitters, Olson ranks 12th in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a team-high batting average of .290.
- Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .272 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 20, runs batted in with 46 and his batting average of .256 is also best on his team.
- Reynolds is 34th in homers and 106th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .354 on the year.
- Hayes is currently 221st in home runs and 181st in RBI in the major leagues.
- Ben Gamel has collected 72 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.
- Michael Chavis has 79 hits and an OBP of .278 to go with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.
Braves and Pirates Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/19/2022
Astros
W 6-2
Home
8/20/2022
Astros
W 5-4
Home
8/21/2022
Astros
L 5-4
Home
8/22/2022
Pirates
W 2-1
Away
8/23/2022
Pirates
W 6-1
Away
8/24/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/26/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/27/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/28/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/30/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/31/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/19/2022
Reds
W 5-4
Home
8/20/2022
Reds
L 10-1
Home
8/21/2022
Reds
L 9-5
Home
8/22/2022
Braves
L 2-1
Home
8/23/2022
Braves
L 6-1
Home
8/24/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/26/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/27/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/28/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/29/2022
Brewers
-
Away
8/30/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
24
2022
Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)