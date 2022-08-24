How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) and second baseman Vaughn Grissom (middle) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Atlanta won 6-1.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) and second baseman Vaughn Grissom (middle) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Atlanta won 6-1.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Vaughn Grissom to the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs take the field on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.251).
  • The Braves score the third-most runs in baseball (608 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Braves rank 11th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 442 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley has swatted a team- leading 31 home runs.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Riley is third in home runs and 11th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson has driven in the most runs for the Braves with 83 runs batted in.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Olson ranks 12th in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a team-high batting average of .290.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .272 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 20, runs batted in with 46 and his batting average of .256 is also best on his team.
  • Reynolds is 34th in homers and 106th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .354 on the year.
  • Hayes is currently 221st in home runs and 181st in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Ben Gamel has collected 72 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.
  • Michael Chavis has 79 hits and an OBP of .278 to go with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Astros

W 6-2

Home

8/20/2022

Astros

W 5-4

Home

8/21/2022

Astros

L 5-4

Home

8/22/2022

Pirates

W 2-1

Away

8/23/2022

Pirates

W 6-1

Away

8/24/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/28/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/30/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/31/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Home

8/20/2022

Reds

L 10-1

Home

8/21/2022

Reds

L 9-5

Home

8/22/2022

Braves

L 2-1

Home

8/23/2022

Braves

L 6-1

Home

8/24/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/26/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/27/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/29/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/30/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
24
2022

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
12:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18905201
Baseball

How to Watch Mexico vs. Asia-Pacific: Stream Little League World Series Live, TV Channel

By Ben Macaluso
Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) and second baseman Vaughn Grissom (middle) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Atlanta won 6-1.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
USATSI_18916345
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Pirates: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson
emma-raducanu
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open Tennis, Qualifying Matches: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas
Aug 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) runs to first base for a RBI single in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 16, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) and the Mariners celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates with first baseman Luis Arraez (2) the win over the Texas Rangers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff