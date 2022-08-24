How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Aug 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) and second baseman Vaughn Grissom (middle) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Atlanta won 6-1.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Vaughn Grissom to the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs take the field on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

12:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Braves have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.251).

The Braves score the third-most runs in baseball (608 total, 4.9 per game).

The Braves rank 11th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 442 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley has swatted a team- leading 31 home runs.

Including all hitters in the majors, Riley is third in home runs and 11th in RBI.

Matt Olson has driven in the most runs for the Braves with 83 runs batted in.

Among all MLB hitters, Olson ranks 12th in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with a team-high batting average of .290.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .272 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 20, runs batted in with 46 and his batting average of .256 is also best on his team.

Reynolds is 34th in homers and 106th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .354 on the year.

Hayes is currently 221st in home runs and 181st in RBI in the major leagues.

Ben Gamel has collected 72 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Michael Chavis has 79 hits and an OBP of .278 to go with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Braves and Pirates Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/19/2022 Astros W 6-2 Home 8/20/2022 Astros W 5-4 Home 8/21/2022 Astros L 5-4 Home 8/22/2022 Pirates W 2-1 Away 8/23/2022 Pirates W 6-1 Away 8/24/2022 Pirates - Away 8/26/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/27/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/28/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/30/2022 Rockies - Home 8/31/2022 Rockies - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/19/2022 Reds W 5-4 Home 8/20/2022 Reds L 10-1 Home 8/21/2022 Reds L 9-5 Home 8/22/2022 Braves L 2-1 Home 8/23/2022 Braves L 6-1 Home 8/24/2022 Braves - Home 8/26/2022 Phillies - Away 8/27/2022 Phillies - Away 8/28/2022 Phillies - Away 8/29/2022 Brewers - Away 8/30/2022 Brewers - Away

