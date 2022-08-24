How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Aug 16, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) and the Mariners celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals will meet on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Nelson Cruz among those expected to step up at the plate.

Mariners vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Mariners are 24th in the majors with a .233 batting average.

The Mariners have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (508 total runs).

The Mariners' .316 on-base percentage ranks 11th in the league.

The Nationals' .247 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Nationals rank 25th in the league with 461 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Rodriguez is batting .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks.

Including all hitters in baseball, Rodriguez's home runs rank him 39th, and his RBI tally puts him 34th.

Ty France has a club-leading .283 batting average.

France is 79th in homers in baseball and 34th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 46 walks while hitting .257.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).

Nationals Impact Players

Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 60 while batting .238.

Cruz ranks 141st in homers and 44th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Cesar Hernandez's batting average of .247 leads all Washington hitters this season.

Hernandez is 401st in home runs and 234th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Keibert Ruiz has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .246/.309/.354.

Luke Voit is slugging .414 this season, with a team-best 16 homers while driving in 53 runs.

Mariners and Nationals Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/16/2022 Angels W 8-2 Away 8/17/2022 Angels W 11-7 Away 8/19/2022 Athletics W 10-2 Away 8/20/2022 Athletics L 4-3 Away 8/21/2022 Athletics L 5-3 Away 8/23/2022 Nationals - Home 8/24/2022 Nationals - Home 8/25/2022 Guardians - Home 8/26/2022 Guardians - Home 8/27/2022 Guardians - Home 8/28/2022 Guardians - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/17/2022 Cubs L 3-2 Home 8/18/2022 Padres W 3-1 Away 8/19/2022 Padres W 6-3 Away 8/20/2022 Padres L 2-1 Away 8/21/2022 Padres L 2-1 Away 8/23/2022 Mariners - Away 8/24/2022 Mariners - Away 8/26/2022 Reds - Home 8/27/2022 Reds - Home 8/28/2022 Reds - Home 8/30/2022 Athletics - Home

