How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals will meet on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Nelson Cruz among those expected to step up at the plate.
Mariners vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Mariners are 24th in the majors with a .233 batting average.
- The Mariners have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (508 total runs).
- The Mariners' .316 on-base percentage ranks 11th in the league.
- The Nationals' .247 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Nationals rank 25th in the league with 461 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- Rodriguez is batting .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Rodriguez's home runs rank him 39th, and his RBI tally puts him 34th.
- Ty France has a club-leading .283 batting average.
- France is 79th in homers in baseball and 34th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 46 walks while hitting .257.
- Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).
Nationals Impact Players
- Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 60 while batting .238.
- Cruz ranks 141st in homers and 44th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Cesar Hernandez's batting average of .247 leads all Washington hitters this season.
- Hernandez is 401st in home runs and 234th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Keibert Ruiz has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .246/.309/.354.
- Luke Voit is slugging .414 this season, with a team-best 16 homers while driving in 53 runs.
Mariners and Nationals Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/16/2022
Angels
W 8-2
Away
8/17/2022
Angels
W 11-7
Away
8/19/2022
Athletics
W 10-2
Away
8/20/2022
Athletics
L 4-3
Away
8/21/2022
Athletics
L 5-3
Away
8/23/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/24/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/25/2022
Guardians
-
Home
8/26/2022
Guardians
-
Home
8/27/2022
Guardians
-
Home
8/28/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/17/2022
Cubs
L 3-2
Home
8/18/2022
Padres
W 3-1
Away
8/19/2022
Padres
W 6-3
Away
8/20/2022
Padres
L 2-1
Away
8/21/2022
Padres
L 2-1
Away
8/23/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/26/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/27/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/28/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
23
2022
Washington Nationals at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
