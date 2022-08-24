How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 16, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) and the Mariners celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 16, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) and the Mariners celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals will meet on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, at 10:10 PM ET, with Julio Rodriguez and Nelson Cruz among those expected to step up at the plate.

Mariners vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mariners vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Mariners are 24th in the majors with a .233 batting average.
  • The Mariners have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (508 total runs).
  • The Mariners' .316 on-base percentage ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Nationals' .247 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Nationals rank 25th in the league with 461 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Rodriguez is batting .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Rodriguez's home runs rank him 39th, and his RBI tally puts him 34th.
  • Ty France has a club-leading .283 batting average.
  • France is 79th in homers in baseball and 34th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 46 walks while hitting .257.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners in home runs (22) and runs batted in (69).

Nationals Impact Players

  • Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 60 while batting .238.
  • Cruz ranks 141st in homers and 44th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Cesar Hernandez's batting average of .247 leads all Washington hitters this season.
  • Hernandez is 401st in home runs and 234th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Keibert Ruiz has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .246/.309/.354.
  • Luke Voit is slugging .414 this season, with a team-best 16 homers while driving in 53 runs.

Mariners and Nationals Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/16/2022

Angels

W 8-2

Away

8/17/2022

Angels

W 11-7

Away

8/19/2022

Athletics

W 10-2

Away

8/20/2022

Athletics

L 4-3

Away

8/21/2022

Athletics

L 5-3

Away

8/23/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/24/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

8/26/2022

Guardians

-

Home

8/27/2022

Guardians

-

Home

8/28/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/17/2022

Cubs

L 3-2

Home

8/18/2022

Padres

W 3-1

Away

8/19/2022

Padres

W 6-3

Away

8/20/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Away

8/21/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Away

8/23/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/26/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/27/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/28/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
23
2022

Washington Nationals at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 16, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) and the Mariners celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) bats in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrates with first baseman Luis Arraez (2) the win over the Texas Rangers at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 21, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Cardinals: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yimi Garcia (93) after the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro (30) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff