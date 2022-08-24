How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 21, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) greets third base coach Gary Disarcina (10) after his home run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will play Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park in the final of a two-game series, on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Mariners are 24th in MLB with a .232 batting average.
  • The Mariners have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (512 total runs).
  • The Mariners rank 11th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals' .247 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Nationals have scored 463 runs (3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Julio Rodriguez is hitting .271 with 19 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .329.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Rodriguez is 40th in homers and 36th in RBI.
  • Ty France's .280 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • France ranks 81st in homers and 36th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Eugenio Suarez has been solid source of run production for the Mariners with 23 long balls and 71 runs batted in.
  • Crawford is hitting .258 with 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 46 walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 60 while batting .236.
  • In all of the major leagues, Cruz is 141st in homers and 45th in RBI.
  • Hernandez is batting .245 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .310 this season.
  • Hernandez is 402nd in homers and 237th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Keibert Ruiz is batting .246 to lead Washington, while adding six homers and 32 runs batted in this season.
  • Lane Thomas is batting .240 with an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Mariners and Nationals Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/17/2022

Angels

W 11-7

Away

8/19/2022

Athletics

W 10-2

Away

8/20/2022

Athletics

L 4-3

Away

8/21/2022

Athletics

L 5-3

Away

8/23/2022

Nationals

W 4-2

Home

8/24/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

8/26/2022

Guardians

-

Home

8/27/2022

Guardians

-

Home

8/28/2022

Guardians

-

Home

8/30/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/18/2022

Padres

W 3-1

Away

8/19/2022

Padres

W 6-3

Away

8/20/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Away

8/21/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Away

8/23/2022

Mariners

L 4-2

Away

8/24/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/26/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/27/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/28/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/30/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/31/2022

Athletics

-

Home

