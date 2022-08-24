How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/24/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will play Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park in the final of a two-game series, on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Mariners are 24th in MLB with a .232 batting average.
- The Mariners have the No. 21 offense in baseball scoring 4.2 runs per game (512 total runs).
- The Mariners rank 11th in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals' .247 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Nationals have scored 463 runs (3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Mariners Impact Players
- Julio Rodriguez is hitting .271 with 19 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 29 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .329.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Rodriguez is 40th in homers and 36th in RBI.
- Ty France's .280 batting average is a team-high mark.
- France ranks 81st in homers and 36th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Eugenio Suarez has been solid source of run production for the Mariners with 23 long balls and 71 runs batted in.
- Crawford is hitting .258 with 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 46 walks.
Nationals Impact Players
- Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 60 while batting .236.
- In all of the major leagues, Cruz is 141st in homers and 45th in RBI.
- Hernandez is batting .245 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .310 this season.
- Hernandez is 402nd in homers and 237th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Keibert Ruiz is batting .246 to lead Washington, while adding six homers and 32 runs batted in this season.
- Lane Thomas is batting .240 with an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
Mariners and Nationals Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/17/2022
Angels
W 11-7
Away
8/19/2022
Athletics
W 10-2
Away
8/20/2022
Athletics
L 4-3
Away
8/21/2022
Athletics
L 5-3
Away
8/23/2022
Nationals
W 4-2
Home
8/24/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/25/2022
Guardians
-
Home
8/26/2022
Guardians
-
Home
8/27/2022
Guardians
-
Home
8/28/2022
Guardians
-
Home
8/30/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/18/2022
Padres
W 3-1
Away
8/19/2022
Padres
W 6-3
Away
8/20/2022
Padres
L 2-1
Away
8/21/2022
Padres
L 2-1
Away
8/23/2022
Mariners
L 4-2
Away
8/24/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/26/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/27/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/28/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/30/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/31/2022
Athletics
-
Home
