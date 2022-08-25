How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

Aug 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with Baltimore Orioles right fielder Kyle Stowers (83) after scoring during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Jose Abreu will take the field against the Baltimore Orioles and Ryan Mountcastle on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Thursday, August 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.260).

The White Sox are the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (521 total).

The White Sox are 11th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Orioles have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

The Orioles rank 17th in the league with 528 total runs scored this season.

The Orioles have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 homers while posting a team-leading batting average of .311.

Abreu's home runs place him 82nd in baseball, and he is 55th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 60 runs batted in.

Of all major league hitters, Vaughn is 94th in homers and 48th in RBI.

Luis Robert is hitting .304 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Elvis Andrus is hitting .235 with 25 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Orioles Impact Players

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore in batting average (.267) this season while adding 11 home runs and 49 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Mullins is 127th in homers and 89th in RBI.

Anthony Santander is batting .259 this season with a team-high 21 home runs and 68 RBI.

Santander is 32nd in home runs and 28th in RBI among all major league batters this season.

Austin Hays has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Mountcastle is batting .250 with an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.

White Sox and Orioles Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/19/2022 Guardians L 5-2 Away 8/20/2022 Guardians W 2-0 Away 8/22/2022 Royals L 6-4 Away 8/23/2022 Orioles L 5-3 Away 8/24/2022 Orioles W 5-3 Away 8/25/2022 Orioles - Away 8/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/28/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/30/2022 Royals - Home 8/31/2022 Royals - Home

Orioles

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/19/2022 Red Sox W 15-10 Home 8/20/2022 Red Sox L 4-3 Home 8/21/2022 Red Sox W 5-3 Home 8/23/2022 White Sox W 5-3 Home 8/24/2022 White Sox L 5-3 Home 8/25/2022 White Sox - Home 8/26/2022 Astros - Away 8/27/2022 Astros - Away 8/28/2022 Astros - Away 8/30/2022 Guardians - Away 8/31/2022 Guardians - Away

