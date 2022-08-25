How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 24, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) celebrates after hitting an RBI during the tenth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 24, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) celebrates after hitting an RBI during the tenth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in the final of a three-game series, on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .262 batting average is second-best in the majors.
  • The Blue Jays score the sixth-most runs in baseball (576 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Blue Jays' .324 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
  • The Red Sox have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
  • The Red Sox rank 12th in the league with 553 total runs scored this season.
  • The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays in home runs (26) and runs batted in (76).
  • Guerrero ranks 13th in homers and 15th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Springer is batting .275 with 17 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Springer ranks 43rd in home runs in MLB and 70th in RBI.
  • Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays with a team-best batting average of .302.
  • Bo Bichette is hitting .259 with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers is batting .299 with 25 home runs and 64 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Boston hitters this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Devers ranks 19th in home runs and 32nd in RBI.
  • Verdugo is batting .280 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
  • Verdugo is 197th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.
  • Xander Bogaerts has collected 129 base hits, an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .439 this season.
  • Tommy Pham has 101 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Blue Jays and Red Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Yankees

W 4-0

Away

8/20/2022

Yankees

W 5-2

Away

8/21/2022

Yankees

L 4-2

Away

8/23/2022

Red Sox

W 9-3

Away

8/24/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Away

8/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/26/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/27/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/28/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Orioles

L 15-10

Away

8/20/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Away

8/21/2022

Orioles

L 5-3

Away

8/23/2022

Blue Jays

L 9-3

Home

8/24/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-2

Home

8/25/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/26/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/27/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/28/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/29/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/30/2022

Twins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

Watch Live With: FUBOTV

On: NESN

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

August
25
7:10
PM/EST
Start your free trial today
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_13582060
NFL

How to Watch Packers at Chiefs: Stream NFL Preseason, TV Channel

By Adam Childs
imago0047036404h
Soccer

How to Watch Olimpia vs. Municipal Limeño, CONCACAF Soccer

By Adam Childs
imago1014046272h
Soccer

How to Watch Japan vs Brazil, U20 Women World Cup

By Adam Childs
Aug 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) scores a run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 24, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) celebrates after hitting an RBI during the tenth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with Baltimore Orioles right fielder Kyle Stowers (83) after scoring during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) reacts after hitting an RBI single against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
USATSI_12169140
Esports

How to Watch NBA2K League, 5v5 Gameplay

By Kristofer Habbas
USATSI_18917479
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

By Brandon Rush