How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

Aug 24, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) celebrates after hitting an RBI during the tenth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in the final of a three-game series, on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Thursday, August 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .262 batting average is second-best in the majors.

The Blue Jays score the sixth-most runs in baseball (576 total, 4.7 per game).

The Blue Jays' .324 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

The Red Sox rank 12th in the league with 553 total runs scored this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays in home runs (26) and runs batted in (76).

Guerrero ranks 13th in homers and 15th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Springer is batting .275 with 17 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks.

Springer ranks 43rd in home runs in MLB and 70th in RBI.

Alejandro Kirk leads the Blue Jays with a team-best batting average of .302.

Bo Bichette is hitting .259 with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers is batting .299 with 25 home runs and 64 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Boston hitters this season.

In all of the major leagues, Devers ranks 19th in home runs and 32nd in RBI.

Verdugo is batting .280 with an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Verdugo is 197th in home runs and 55th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.

Xander Bogaerts has collected 129 base hits, an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .439 this season.

Tommy Pham has 101 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Blue Jays and Red Sox Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/19/2022 Yankees W 4-0 Away 8/20/2022 Yankees W 5-2 Away 8/21/2022 Yankees L 4-2 Away 8/23/2022 Red Sox W 9-3 Away 8/24/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 8/25/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/26/2022 Angels - Home 8/27/2022 Angels - Home 8/28/2022 Angels - Home 8/29/2022 Cubs - Home 8/30/2022 Cubs - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/19/2022 Orioles L 15-10 Away 8/20/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Away 8/21/2022 Orioles L 5-3 Away 8/23/2022 Blue Jays L 9-3 Home 8/24/2022 Blue Jays L 3-2 Home 8/25/2022 Blue Jays - Home 8/26/2022 Rays - Home 8/27/2022 Rays - Home 8/28/2022 Rays - Home 8/29/2022 Twins - Away 8/30/2022 Twins - Away

Regional restrictions apply.