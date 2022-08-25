How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins (48) tags out St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) at home during the first inning of the second game of the doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Dakota Hudson will start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday against Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals' .258 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
  • The Cardinals have the No. 4 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (601 total runs).
  • The Cardinals rank second in the league with a .329 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs rank 16th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 515 (4.2 per game).
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .335, and leads the Cardinals in home runs, with 31 and runs batted in with 100.
  • Goldschmidt's home runs rank him third in the majors, and he ranks fourth in RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .300 with 33 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Arenado ranks 13th in home runs and ninth in RBI so far this season.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .252 with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 39 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson is batting .243 with 24 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras has been key for Chicago with 94 hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .472.
  • Contreras ranks 35th in homers and 79th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Ian Happ has collected 120 hits this season and has an OBP of .348. He's slugging .442 on the year.
  • Happ is 94th in home runs and 64th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .291 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 41 runs.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (22) and runs batted in (58) this season while batting .218.

Cardinals and Cubs Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/21/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-4

Away

8/22/2022

Cubs

W 1-0

Away

8/23/2022

Cubs

L 2-0

Away

8/23/2022

Cubs

W 13-3

Away

8/24/2022

Cubs

L 7-1

Away

8/25/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/26/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/27/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/28/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/29/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/30/2022

Reds

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/21/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Home

8/22/2022

Cardinals

L 1-0

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

W 2-0

Home

8/23/2022

Cardinals

L 13-3

Home

8/24/2022

Cardinals

W 7-1

Home

8/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/26/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/27/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/28/2022

Brewers

-

Away

8/29/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

8/30/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

