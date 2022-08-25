How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

Aug 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) after the Astros defeated the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Garcia takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Thursday at Minute Maid Park against Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 25, 2022

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Twins Batting Stats

The Astros have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).

The Astros are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (574 total).

The Astros are seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Twins' .248 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

The Twins have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 533 (4.4 per game).

The Twins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .318.

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman is batting .265 with 33 doubles, 19 home runs and 66 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .367.

Bregman's home runs place him 42nd in baseball, and he is 17th in RBI.

Yordan Alvarez has showcased his ability as a power hitter this season, as he paces his team with 31 home runs with a club-leading .297 batting average.

Alvarez ranks third in homers and 12th in RBI in the majors.

Kyle Tucker has driven in a team-high 82 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve is hitting .278 with 27 doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks.

Twins Impact Players

Arraez leads Minnesota in batting average (.325) this season while adding seven home runs and 40 RBI.

Arraez is 197th in homers and 150th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Jorge Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in (55) this season. He's batting .237 while slugging .403.

Polanco is 70th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 70th in RBI.

Carlos Correa is slashing .267/.348/.426 this season for the Twins.

Gio Urshela has collected 95 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .429 on the year.

Astros and Twins Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/19/2022 Braves L 6-2 Away 8/20/2022 Braves L 5-4 Away 8/21/2022 Braves W 5-4 Away 8/23/2022 Twins W 4-2 Home 8/24/2022 Twins W 5-3 Home 8/25/2022 Twins - Home 8/26/2022 Orioles - Home 8/27/2022 Orioles - Home 8/28/2022 Orioles - Home 8/30/2022 Rangers - Away 8/31/2022 Rangers - Away

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/20/2022 Rangers L 4-3 Home 8/21/2022 Rangers L 7-0 Home 8/22/2022 Rangers L 2-1 Home 8/23/2022 Astros L 4-2 Away 8/24/2022 Astros L 5-3 Away 8/25/2022 Astros - Away 8/26/2022 Giants - Home 8/27/2022 Giants - Home 8/28/2022 Giants - Home 8/29/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/30/2022 Red Sox - Home

