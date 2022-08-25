How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 23, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) after the Astros defeated the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Garcia takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Thursday at Minute Maid Park against Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).
  • The Astros are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (574 total).
  • The Astros are seventh in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Twins' .248 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
  • The Twins have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 533 (4.4 per game).
  • The Twins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .318.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alex Bregman is batting .265 with 33 doubles, 19 home runs and 66 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .367.
  • Bregman's home runs place him 42nd in baseball, and he is 17th in RBI.
  • Yordan Alvarez has showcased his ability as a power hitter this season, as he paces his team with 31 home runs with a club-leading .297 batting average.
  • Alvarez ranks third in homers and 12th in RBI in the majors.
  • Kyle Tucker has driven in a team-high 82 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve is hitting .278 with 27 doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks.

Twins Impact Players

  • Arraez leads Minnesota in batting average (.325) this season while adding seven home runs and 40 RBI.
  • Arraez is 197th in homers and 150th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Jorge Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in (55) this season. He's batting .237 while slugging .403.
  • Polanco is 70th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 70th in RBI.
  • Carlos Correa is slashing .267/.348/.426 this season for the Twins.
  • Gio Urshela has collected 95 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .429 on the year.

Astros and Twins Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Braves

L 6-2

Away

8/20/2022

Braves

L 5-4

Away

8/21/2022

Braves

W 5-4

Away

8/23/2022

Twins

W 4-2

Home

8/24/2022

Twins

W 5-3

Home

8/25/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/26/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/27/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/28/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/30/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/31/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/20/2022

Rangers

L 4-3

Home

8/21/2022

Rangers

L 7-0

Home

8/22/2022

Rangers

L 2-1

Home

8/23/2022

Astros

L 4-2

Away

8/24/2022

Astros

L 5-3

Away

8/25/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/26/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/27/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/28/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/29/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/30/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

