How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) scores a run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Canha and the New York Mets will try to defeat C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .258 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Mets have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (594 total runs).
  • The Mets are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .263 batting average.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 567 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (30) and runs batted in (102).
  • Alonso ranks sixth in home runs and third in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .272 with 17 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 50 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 32nd in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Starling Marte is batting .295 with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a team-leading batting average of .321.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 24 and runs batted in with 83.
  • Cron's home run total places him 22nd in the majors, and he ranks eighth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 118 hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .442 on the year.
  • Blackmon is currently 59th in homers and 27th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 126 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.308) this season while adding three home runs and 47 RBI.

Mets and Rockies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

W 8-2

Away

8/20/2022

Phillies

L 4-1

Away

8/21/2022

Phillies

W 10-9

Away

8/22/2022

Yankees

L 4-2

Away

8/23/2022

Yankees

L 4-2

Away

8/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/27/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Giants

W 7-4

Home

8/20/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

8/21/2022

Giants

L 9-8

Home

8/23/2022

Rangers

W 7-6

Home

8/24/2022

Rangers

L 16-4

Home

8/25/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/26/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/30/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/31/2022

Braves

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

On: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

August
25
7:10
PM/EST
