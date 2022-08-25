How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

Aug 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) scores a run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Canha and the New York Mets will try to defeat C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Thursday, August 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Mets' .258 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The Mets have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (594 total runs).

The Mets are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .263 batting average.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 567 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads the Mets in home runs (30) and runs batted in (102).

Alonso ranks sixth in home runs and third in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .272 with 17 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 50 walks.

Lindor ranks 32nd in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Starling Marte is batting .295 with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a team-leading batting average of .321.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 24 and runs batted in with 83.

Cron's home run total places him 22nd in the majors, and he ranks eighth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 118 hits this season and has an OBP of .321. He's slugging .442 on the year.

Blackmon is currently 59th in homers and 27th in RBI in the big leagues.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 126 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.308) this season while adding three home runs and 47 RBI.

Mets and Rockies Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/20/2022 Phillies W 8-2 Away 8/20/2022 Phillies L 4-1 Away 8/21/2022 Phillies W 10-9 Away 8/22/2022 Yankees L 4-2 Away 8/23/2022 Yankees L 4-2 Away 8/25/2022 Rockies - Home 8/26/2022 Rockies - Home 8/27/2022 Rockies - Home 8/28/2022 Rockies - Home 8/30/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/31/2022 Dodgers - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/19/2022 Giants W 7-4 Home 8/20/2022 Giants W 4-3 Home 8/21/2022 Giants L 9-8 Home 8/23/2022 Rangers W 7-6 Home 8/24/2022 Rangers L 16-4 Home 8/25/2022 Mets - Away 8/26/2022 Mets - Away 8/27/2022 Mets - Away 8/28/2022 Mets - Away 8/30/2022 Braves - Away 8/31/2022 Braves - Away

