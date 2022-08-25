How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) reacts after hitting an RBI single against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) reacts after hitting an RBI single against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Cincinnati Reds and Kyle Farmer on Thursday.

Phillies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .252 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (576 total).
  • The Phillies are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
  • The Reds have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 521 (4.3 per game).
  • The Reds have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .247 with 22 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 62 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .340.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Hoskins' home runs place him 13th, and his RBI tally ranks him 37th.
  • Kyle Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 34 home runs and 72 RBI.
  • Schwarber ranks second in home runs in the majors and 22nd in RBI.
  • J.T. Realmuto is hitting .273 with 21 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-leading batting average of .292.

Reds Impact Players

  • Kyle Farmer is batting .263 with 56 RBI, both of which are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.
  • In all of baseball, Farmer ranks 197th in home runs and 64th in RBI.
  • Nick Senzel has collected 75 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .320 on the year.
  • Overall, Senzel is 279th in homers and 277th in RBI this season.
  • Jonathan India has collected 63 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
  • Mike Moustakas has 54 hits and an OBP of .295 to go with a slugging percentage of .345 this season.

Phillies and Reds Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/20/2022

Mets

W 4-1

Home

8/21/2022

Mets

L 10-9

Home

8/22/2022

Reds

W 4-1

Home

8/23/2022

Reds

W 7-6

Home

8/24/2022

Reds

W 7-5

Home

8/25/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/26/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/27/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/28/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/29/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/30/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/20/2022

Pirates

W 10-1

Away

8/21/2022

Pirates

W 9-5

Away

8/22/2022

Phillies

L 4-1

Away

8/23/2022

Phillies

L 7-6

Away

8/24/2022

Phillies

L 7-5

Away

8/25/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/26/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/29/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/30/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

Watch Live With: FUBOTV

On: NBC Sports Networks

Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

August
25
7:05
PM/EST
Start your free trial today
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) reacts after hitting an RBI single against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander (25) celebrates with Baltimore Orioles right fielder Kyle Stowers (83) after scoring during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
USATSI_18917479
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

By Brandon Rush
USATSI_12169140
Esports

How to Watch NBA2K League, 5v5 Gameplay

By Kristofer Habbas
USATSI_18552021
Soccer

How to Watch Rhode Island at Penn State, Men's College Soccer

By Christine Brown
USATSI_18921485
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Astros

By Kristofer Habbas
USATSI_18917481
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics

By Alex Barth
USATSI_18923779
Football

How to Watch The Woodlands at North Shore, High School Football

By Adam Childs
USATSI_18923747
Football

How to Watch Gregory-Portland at Calallen, High School Football

By Kristofer Habbas