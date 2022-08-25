How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Cincinnati Reds and Kyle Farmer on Thursday.
Phillies vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Phillies vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .252 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (576 total).
- The Phillies are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Reds rank 16th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.
- The Reds have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 521 (4.3 per game).
- The Reds have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).
Phillies Impact Players
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .247 with 22 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 62 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .340.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Hoskins' home runs place him 13th, and his RBI tally ranks him 37th.
- Kyle Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 34 home runs and 72 RBI.
- Schwarber ranks second in home runs in the majors and 22nd in RBI.
- J.T. Realmuto is hitting .273 with 21 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
- Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-leading batting average of .292.
Reds Impact Players
- Kyle Farmer is batting .263 with 56 RBI, both of which are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- In all of baseball, Farmer ranks 197th in home runs and 64th in RBI.
- Nick Senzel has collected 75 hits this season and has an OBP of .307. He's slugging .320 on the year.
- Overall, Senzel is 279th in homers and 277th in RBI this season.
- Jonathan India has collected 63 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
- Mike Moustakas has 54 hits and an OBP of .295 to go with a slugging percentage of .345 this season.
Phillies and Reds Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/20/2022
Mets
W 4-1
Home
8/21/2022
Mets
L 10-9
Home
8/22/2022
Reds
W 4-1
Home
8/23/2022
Reds
W 7-6
Home
8/24/2022
Reds
W 7-5
Home
8/25/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/26/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/27/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/28/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/29/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/30/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/20/2022
Pirates
W 10-1
Away
8/21/2022
Pirates
W 9-5
Away
8/22/2022
Phillies
L 4-1
Away
8/23/2022
Phillies
L 7-6
Away
8/24/2022
Phillies
L 7-5
Away
8/25/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/26/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/27/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/29/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/30/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
Watch Live With: FUBOTV
On: NBC Sports Networks
Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies
August
25
7:05
PM/EST