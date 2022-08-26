How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with catcher Jose Trevino (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will take on the Oakland Athletics and Seth Brown at Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .241 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Yankees score the third-most runs in baseball (621 total, five per game).
  • The Yankees rank fourth in the league with a .324 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 420 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .279.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (48) and runs batted in (105).
  • In all of MLB, Judge ranks first in homers and first in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo has 19 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 53 walks while batting .222.
  • Rizzo ranks eighth in home runs and 28th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .278 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks.
  • Andrew Benintendi paces the Yankees with a team-leading batting average of .305.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 53 while batting .255, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 60th and his RBI tally is 76th.
  • Brown's 17 home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in 49 runs this season while slugging .427.
  • Brown ranks 52nd in home runs and 89th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Tony Kemp has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .303 this season.
  • Chad Pinder has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .262. He's slugging .389 on the year.

Yankees and Athletics Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/19/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-0

Home

8/20/2022

Blue Jays

L 5-2

Home

8/21/2022

Blue Jays

W 4-2

Home

8/22/2022

Mets

W 4-2

Home

8/23/2022

Mets

W 4-2

Home

8/25/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/26/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/28/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/29/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/30/2022

Angels

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/20/2022

Mariners

W 4-3

Home

8/21/2022

Mariners

W 5-3

Home

8/22/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Home

8/23/2022

Marlins

L 5-3

Home

8/24/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

8/25/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/26/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/27/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/28/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/30/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/31/2022

Nationals

-

Away

