How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/25/2022

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will take on the Oakland Athletics and Seth Brown at Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Yankees vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Yankees' .241 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

The Yankees score the third-most runs in baseball (621 total, five per game).

The Yankees rank fourth in the league with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 420 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .279.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge paces the Yankees in home runs (48) and runs batted in (105).

In all of MLB, Judge ranks first in homers and first in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo has 19 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 53 walks while batting .222.

Rizzo ranks eighth in home runs and 28th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

DJ LeMahieu is batting .278 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks.

Andrew Benintendi paces the Yankees with a team-leading batting average of .305.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 53 while batting .255, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Murphy's home run total ranks 60th and his RBI tally is 76th.

Brown's 17 home runs are most among Oakland batters. He's driven in 49 runs this season while slugging .427.

Brown ranks 52nd in home runs and 89th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Tony Kemp has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .303 this season.

Chad Pinder has collected 70 hits this season and has an OBP of .262. He's slugging .389 on the year.

Yankees and Athletics Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/19/2022 Blue Jays L 4-0 Home 8/20/2022 Blue Jays L 5-2 Home 8/21/2022 Blue Jays W 4-2 Home 8/22/2022 Mets W 4-2 Home 8/23/2022 Mets W 4-2 Home 8/25/2022 Athletics - Away 8/26/2022 Athletics - Away 8/27/2022 Athletics - Away 8/28/2022 Athletics - Away 8/29/2022 Angels - Away 8/30/2022 Angels - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/20/2022 Mariners W 4-3 Home 8/21/2022 Mariners W 5-3 Home 8/22/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Home 8/23/2022 Marlins L 5-3 Home 8/24/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 8/25/2022 Yankees - Home 8/26/2022 Yankees - Home 8/27/2022 Yankees - Home 8/28/2022 Yankees - Home 8/30/2022 Nationals - Away 8/31/2022 Nationals - Away

