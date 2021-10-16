How to Watch ALCS Game 2 Red Sox at Astros

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch ALCS Game 2: Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Astros took the first game of the ALCS. On Saturday, the Red Sox will look to even the series before heading back home.
    The Red Sox have won the World Series more recently than the Astros, but Houston brings more playoff experience into this year's ALCS.

    The Astros nearly won the World Series in 2019 and were one game away from reaching the World Series last year, which they used to help them win Game 1 of the series against Boston.

    How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    Live stream Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Red Sox were leading for a majority of Friday's game until José Altuve hit a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. It was his 20th homer in the playoffs. 

    Then Carlos Correa broke the tie with a homer of his own, his 18th in his playoff career. Correa and Altuve have played in 68 playoffs games together and that experience helped provide the difference in the opener, which the Astros won 5–4.

    Boston pitcher Chris Sale was not as sharp as his usual self but Kiké Hernández made up for it all and more as he made a diving catch to keep the bases loaded and limit the Astros to one run in the first inning.

    Hernández went on to hit two home runs and was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.  He was the best player in the ALDS against the Rays.

    For Game 2, Boston will start Nathan Eovaldi and Houston will start Luis Garcia.

    Both Game 1 starting pitchers, Sale and Framber Valdez, pitched 2.2 innings. Both teams also used eight pitchers each, leaving their bullpens thin for Game 2.

    MLB

