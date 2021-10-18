How to Watch ALCS Game 3: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox head home for Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the Astros with the series tied 1-1.

The Red Sox did their job in Houston, earning a win as this ALCS moves to Fenway Park for the next three games. The last time these two played in the ALCS in 2018, a very similar scenario played out. The Astros won the series opener and the Sox bounced back and won the second game. Then, Boston won the next three outings on their way to their ninth World Series victory. These two seem much more evenly matched this season though as they try to break this series tie.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox:

Game Date: Oct. 18, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV

In Game 2, the two squads didn't seem evenly matched at all. The 9-5 final score was deceiving. The game was out of hand in the third inning as Boston went up 9-0 after Kiké Hernandez's third homer in just two games.

The bigger story was that J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers both hit grand slams in the first and second innings respectively. The Red Sox became the first team ever to hit multiple grand slams in the same inning.

The Red Sox will try to ride that momentum and home-field advantage by starting Eduardo Rodriguez. He opened the ALDS against the Rays and was outdueled as Tampa Bay won 5-0. He started the series clincher last Monday against the Rays and bounced back. There might be a reason for Astros fans to get excited, because Rodriguez has a 5.95 ERA at home and he's given up 12 runs to the Astros in two regular-season matchups this year.

The Astros will counter with Jose Urquidy, who has been on point this season going 8-3 with a 3.62 ERA. He has yet to pitch this postseason, though, so this one can truly be anyone's game.