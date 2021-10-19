How to Watch ALCS Game 4: Astros at Red Sox

    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch ALCS Game 4: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Astros look to slow down a red-hot Red Sox offense and draw even in the American League Championship Series.
    Author:

    After dropping the first game of the American League Championship Series to the Astros, the Red Sox roared back to win the next two games and take the lead in the series. Houston will try to push back in Game 4 at Fenway Park.

    In each of the last two games, the Red Sox have scored nine runs in the first three innings, effectively ending both contests before they even started.

    How to Watch Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox:

    Game Date: Oct. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In Game 3 of the series, the Red Sox won 12–3 behind a grand slam from Kyle Schwarber in the bottom of the second, following the two grand slams they hit in Game 2. Boston is the first team in MLB history to hit three grand slams in one playoff series.

    The Red Sox join the 1999 Atlanta Braves as the only team to hit three grand slams in a single postseason. The Braves went to the World Series that year and Boston look primed to do the same this year. 

    Zack Greinke will start Game 4 for the Astros. He has been one of Houston's best starters all year but he will have to watch out for this red-hot Red Sox team. He has only pitched three innings against them this year, and he gave up four runs in those innings. He has just pitched one inning this postseason, in a game in which the Astros lost to the White Sox 12–6. 

    His will square off against Boston's Nick Pivetta, who had a 9–8 record and 4.53 ERA on the season. 

    The Astros win the pitching matchup on paper, but will that be enough to slow down Kiké Hernández, who is hitting .500 in the postseason with five home runs?

    How To Watch

    October
    19
    2021

    Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard
    NBA

    How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_16985146
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Blackhawks

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_16983052
    MLB

    How to Watch ALCS Game 4: Astros at Red Sox

    15 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Northwestern at Wisconsin in Men's College Soccer

    15 minutes ago
    Philadelphia 76ers
    NBA

    How to Watch the Philadelphia 76ers Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    17 minutes ago
    New York Knicks Julius Randle
    NBA

    How to Watch the New York Knicks Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    23 minutes ago
    Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry
    NBA

    How to Watch the Golden State Warriors Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_16926599
    NBA

    How to Watch the Washington Wizards Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    33 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Vermont at Dartmouth in Men's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy