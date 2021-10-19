How to Watch ALCS Game 4: Astros at Red Sox

The Astros look to slow down a red-hot Red Sox offense and draw even in the American League Championship Series.

After dropping the first game of the American League Championship Series to the Astros, the Red Sox roared back to win the next two games and take the lead in the series. Houston will try to push back in Game 4 at Fenway Park.

In each of the last two games, the Red Sox have scored nine runs in the first three innings, effectively ending both contests before they even started.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox:

Game Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

In Game 3 of the series, the Red Sox won 12–3 behind a grand slam from Kyle Schwarber in the bottom of the second, following the two grand slams they hit in Game 2. Boston is the first team in MLB history to hit three grand slams in one playoff series.

The Red Sox join the 1999 Atlanta Braves as the only team to hit three grand slams in a single postseason. The Braves went to the World Series that year and Boston look primed to do the same this year.

Zack Greinke will start Game 4 for the Astros. He has been one of Houston's best starters all year but he will have to watch out for this red-hot Red Sox team. He has only pitched three innings against them this year, and he gave up four runs in those innings. He has just pitched one inning this postseason, in a game in which the Astros lost to the White Sox 12–6.

His will square off against Boston's Nick Pivetta, who had a 9–8 record and 4.53 ERA on the season.

The Astros win the pitching matchup on paper, but will that be enough to slow down Kiké Hernández, who is hitting .500 in the postseason with five home runs?